Matchbox Twenty Performs 3AM for Album's 30th Anniversary

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Matchbox Twenty performed their song 3AM on Jimmy Kimmel Live, marking the 30th anniversary of the band's album Yourself or Someone Like You. The performance brought the band to the Kimmel stage for a song drawn from the record that launched their career three decades ago.

Yourself or Someone Like You, released in 1996, served as Matchbox Twenty's debut studio album and includes 3AM among its tracks. The appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live tied the performance directly to that milestone, framing the song within the context of the album's 30-year history.

The segment centered solely on the live rendition of 3AM, with the band performing the track for Kimmel's audience as part of the anniversary recognition. No additional songs or extended remarks from band members were detailed as part of this appearance.

The performance marks another entry in Matchbox Twenty's continued connection to Yourself or Someone Like You, an album that has remained part of the band's live repertoire thirty years after its original release.

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