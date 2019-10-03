Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo to Star in CHERRY, Directed by the Russo Brothers

The Hideaway Entertainment and AGBO Films have begun principal photography on 'Cherry' starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Ciara Bravo (Wayne and Red Band Society). Anthony and Joe Russo will direct 'Cherry,' making this their first directorial endeavor after their six-year Marvel journey. Based on Nico Walker's New York Times bestselling novel, 'Cherry' is the eponymous story of a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks. Additional supporting cast includes Bill Skarsgard ('IT'), Jack Reynor ('Midsommar'), Forrest Goodluck ('The Revenant'), Jeff Wahlberg ('Dora and the Lost City of Gold'), Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce) and Kyle Harvey ('The After Party').

'Cherry' is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Chris Castaldi and studio president, Mike Larocca under their AGBO Films banner, as well as CEO, Jonathan Gray and President, Matthew Rhodes under their company banner, The Hideaway Entertainment. Jessica Goldberg (Hulu's 'The Path') has adapted the critically-acclaimed novel, which the New York Times described as a 'raw, coming-of-age story" and The Guardian called it "exceptional" and "devastating," and the film is co-written by Angela Otstot (The Shield). The film will be executive produced by CEO, Todd Makurath and Jake Aust from AGBO and The Hideaway Entertainment's, Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne.

"We were drawn to 'Cherry' given our personal experience from Cleveland, as well as the important need to share stories like these. As Cleveland natives ourselves, it means a lot to us to be able to film in our hometown. We shot the exteriors for 'Winter Soldier' here, we are excited to return home to our roots," said Anthony and Joe Russo.

"We have been fans of the Russo Brothers' since their first feature film, 'Pieces' and are very excited to work with them and AGBO Films on 'Cherry', a fantastic story told by two of the greatest storytellers," said Jonathan Gray and Matthew Rhodes. "I am thrilled to be filming for the first time in the city that I was born and raised, especially with fellow Clevelanders." added Rhodes.

"Having just moved back home to Cleveland myself, I'm so excited the Russo Brothers are also coming back to film their next project," said Evan Miller, the new President of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. "The GCFC worked very closely with the Russo Brothers and their production company AGBO to ensure this Cleveland-based story would be filmed in Cleveland. We are grateful for their continued support of our mission to create jobs and further economic development through the film / media industry."

The deal was negotiated by AGBO General Counsel Irene Flores and Glenn Feig of Reder & Feig LLP on behalf of AGBO and Lisbeth Savill and Clare Hardwick of Latham & Watkins and Christian Simonds of Reed Smith on behalf of The Hideaway Entertainment.





