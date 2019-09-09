Todd Strauss-Schulson, Director of ISN'T IT ROMANTIC, in Talks to Direct ZOMBIE BROTHER

Variety reports that Todd Strauss-Schulson, director of "Isn't It Romantic" and "The Final Girls," is in talks to direct upcoming action-comedy "Zombie Brother."

The film will adapt the digital comic book of the same name, which has also been adapted into an animated series and a stage play. The comic has garnered billions of views across media.

"Todd is the perfect choice for 'Zombie Brother.' His films thrive with a heart, energy, comic pace and visual inventiveness all their own," said Adam Fogelson, STX Films chairman.

Strauss-Schulson is also known for directing "A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas 3D."

