Tim Doyle Assumes Showrunner Role On SCHOOLED

Deadline reports that Tim Doyle will replace Mark Firek as showrunner on ABC's Schooled.

Doyle was the showrunner on "The Kids Are Alright," which was canceled after its first season finished on ABC this spring.

Schooled stars Aj Michalka, Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen. Set in 1990-something, it follows the faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (Michalka), Principal Glascott (Meadows), Coach Mellor (Callen) and young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for short (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.

Schooled is spun-off of The Goldbergs, an autobiographical series from creator Adam Goldberg. Set in the suburbs of Philadelphia, it follows the day-to-day adventures of the Goldberg family as they navigate the loving complications of family.

Read the original story on Deadline.





