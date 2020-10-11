Tiffany Schleigh To Present New Instagram Live Series, NO LOOKING COOKING

The series begins Sunday, October 18th.

Tiffany Schleigh (Chopped, Succession, Dietland, In the Heights), debuts her new Instagram Live series, No Looking Cooking beginning Sunday, October 18th.



Each episode will feature a different celebrity from television, film, or broadway. Guests will follow along as Tiffany teaches them how to make a new dish in THE KITCHEN by verbal instruction only, with final dishes revealed at the end of the episode.



The series will be a live fundraiser for No Kid Hungry.



Scheduled to appear on Sunday, October 18th at 5pm EST is Joe Amabile (The Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise), making a secret dish with ingredients from The Matzo Project.

Future guests include:

Joy Nash (Dietland, Twin Peaks, The Mindy Project) on October 25th, 5pm EST.



Melissa Gisoni (Dance Moms) on November 1st, 5pm EST.



Kendall Long (The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise) on November 8th, 5pm EST.



Kerry Ingram (Matilda the Musical, Game of Thrones, Free Rein) on November 15th, 2pm EST.



Future guests to be announced at a later date.



The series will be available at www.instagram.com/tiffanyschleigh

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You