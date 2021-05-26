The Snuts Announce Fall US Headline Tour
Rising Scottish indie rockers The Snuts have announced they will embark on their first ever US headline tour this Fall. The tour will kick off on October 05 in Baltimore, MD, and wrap on October 14 in San Francisco, CA. girlhouse will provide support. Tickets for all dates are on sale beginning TODAY HERE.
Last month, The Snuts released their critically acclaimed debut album W.L. The album debuted at Number 1 in the UK, and marked the biggest debut from a British band in five years. Additionally, The Snuts became the first Scottish band to achieve a UK Number 1 with their debut album in 14 years. W.L. is available physically and digitally via Parlophone Records/Elektra Records now HERE.
W.L. is highlighted by current single "Glasgow", heartfelt ballad "Somebody Loves You", the hip-hop driven "Elephants", the anthemic "Always", and festival-ready track, "All Your Friends". Dork Magazine praised, "W.L. is a masterclass in ballads and risk-taking that proves music works best when it comes from the heart." NME proclaimed "The Scottish rockers are creating an arsenal of anthes for festival season's return." Atwood Magazine hailed, "The four-piece have rewritten the songsheet for British indie bands with their open-ended and genre-merging record."
Hailing from Whitburn, West Lothian, The Snuts have truly found their stride on W.L.. Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix, M83) and recorded at the Firepit London, the album encapsulates the band's journey from four working class kids growing up with a dream, to becoming one of the UK's most exciting new bands.
Adored for their uninhibited, sweat-drenched live shows, the band will also embark on a largely sold out tour of the UK and Ireland this Fall. The massive trek will include a run of special unplugged dates, as well as three sold out hometown shows at Glasgow's Barrowland. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.
The Snuts US Tour Dates - JUST ANNOUNCED
October 05, 2021 - BALTIMORE, MD - Metro Gallery
October 06, 2021 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Underground Arts
October 08, 2021 - NEW YORK, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
October 09, 2021 - CAMBRIDGE, MA - The SInclair
October 13, 2021 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Echo
October 14, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Independent
The Snuts UK and Ireland Tour Dates
September 01, 2021 - GLASGOW - Oran Mor Auditorium (17:30)* - SOLD OUT
September 01, 2021 - GLASGOW - Oran Mor Auditorium (20:00)* - SOLD OUT
September 02, 2021 - GLASGOW - Oran Mor Auditorium (17:30)* - SOLD OUT
September 02, 2021 - GLASGOW - Oran Mor Auditorium (20:00)* - SOLD OUT
September 07, 2021 - EDINBURGH - The Caves* - SOLD OUT
September 08, 2021 - EDINBURGH - The Caves* - SOLD OUT
September 12, 2021 - MANCHESTER - Blues Kitchen* - SOLD OUT
September 13, 2021 - LEEDS - Wardrobe* - SOLD OUT
September 14, 2021 - KINGSTON - Pryzm* - SOLD OUT
September 20, 2021 - GLASGOW - Barrowland - SOLD OUT
September 21, 2021 - GLASGOW - Barrowland - SOLD OUT
September 22, 2021 - GLASGOW - Barrowland - SOLD OUT
September 28, 2021 - ABERDEEN - Tunnels* - SOLD OUT
September 29, 2021 - ABERDEEN - Tunnels* - SOLD OUT
September 30, 2021 - DUNDEE - Church* - SOLD OUT
October 03, 2021 - DUNDEE - Church* - SOLD OUT
October 16, 2021 - BIRMINGHAM - O2 Institute
October 24, 2021 - DUBLIN - Button Factory - SOLD OUT
October 25, 2021 - BELFAST - Empire
October 28, 2021 - EDINBURGH - Corn Exchange - SOLD OUT
November 02, 2021 - EXETER - Phoenix
November 03, 2021 - CARDIFF - Globe - SOLD OUT
November 04, 2021 - LONDON - O2 Forum Kentish Town
November 06, 2021 - DERBY - The Venue - SOLD OUT
November 07, 2021 - OXFORD - O2 Academy
November 08, 2021 - NORWICH - Waterfront
November 13, 2021 - HULL - Asylum
November 14, 2021 - LEEDS - Stylus - SOLD OUT
November 15, 2021 - BRISTOL - Fleece
November 18, 2021 - MIDDLESBROUGH - Town Hall Crypt - SOLD OUT
November 19, 2021 - SHEFFIELD - Leadmill - SOLD OUT
November 22, 2021 - BRIGHTON - Concorde 2
November 23, 2021 - COLCHESTER - Arts Centre
November 24, 2021 - BLACKPOOL - Waterloo - SOLD OUT
November 26, 2021 - MANCHESTER - O2 Ritz - SOLD OUT
* Unplugged with strings