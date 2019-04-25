The Shade Room Announces First Original Programming Slate

The Shade Room, the Instagram-based media empire founded by 28-year-old entrepreneur Angelica Nwandu, today announced its first slate of original programming set to debut exclusively on the company's Instagram (@theshaderoom), which boasts 15MM+ followers (known as "Roommates"), later this year.

New series include "Petty Court," a court show for guests to air all of their petty grievances; "Struggle Chef," a cooking competition series featuring celebrity guests including Ray J, Joseline Hernandez (VH1's "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"), Tami Roman (VH1's "Basketball Wives") and more; and "F-boy Chronicles," an investigative look into guys known as "F-boys".

The shows are produced by a two-woman team of veteran television producer and 3x Emmy-nominated showrunner Tarvenia "T" Jones and up-and-coming producer Judith Nwandu. Angelica Nwandu, who was named to Forbes' "30 under 30" list, will serve as Executive Producer on the three series, with the new projects marking her continued path in cultivating a career in Hollywood as a writer and producer. Previously, she co-wrote the film "Night Comes On," winner of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival NEXT Innovator Award and released by Samuel Goldwyn films last August.

"We're thrilled to announce our first slate of original programming as The Shade Room celebrates its fifth anniversary this year," said The Shade Room founder Angelica Nwandu. "The series reinforce our commitment to providing entertainment that caters to black culture and allows us to collaborate even more closely with our Roommates, who truly make TSR feel like a family."

All-new series to launch on The Shade Room Instagram @theshaderoom include:

Petty Court - Petty Court is a court show to settle all of the Roommates' petty grievances. The series will be hosted by viral social media star, Landon Romano, who will act as judge and keep order in the court.

Struggle Chef - Struggle Chef will put The Shade Room's Roommates up for a challenge as they take on celebrities in a cooking contest to find out who can make the best "struggle meal." The series will feature guest appearances including , Ray J, Tami Roman (Basketball Wives), Joseline Hernandez (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and Princess Love (Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood).

F-boy Chronicles - In this hilarious and enlightening series, viewers will get an investigative look at the culture of F-boys and the women they impact. F-boy Chronicles will kick-off in one of the F-boy capitals of the world -- New York City.

Nwandu founded TSR in 2014. Launching on Instagram with a single VC investment, the company collected more than 100K followers (or "Roommates") within weeks of launch. Nwandu continues to bootstrap the company, drawing major brands including CoverGirl, GMC and McDonald's who seek to reach TSR's influence and engagement across 15MM+ followers.

About The Shade Room

Founded in 2014, The Shade Room (TSR) is anchored on celebrating Black culture and entertainment, but transcends all celebrity news and society. Serving viral posts daily, Angelica and her company offer a range of content from breaking headlines, exclusives and feel-good posts (TSR Positive Images, Morning Inspiration, Daddy Duties, etc.) for an unmatched balance of entertainment and enlightenment.





