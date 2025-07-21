The Pursuit of Entertainment Evolution with Jingyi Li

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Written by Tom White

Jingyi Li (sometimes known as Aurora Li) cares little for labels. The only thing that is important is telling the story in a manner so captivating, so believable, that the common day concerns of the audience falls away as they become encased in the worlds which Ms. Li has facilitated.

Sometimes called a producer and sometimes a director, Jingyi is solely focused on the collaborative process she shares with her peers. With a background in film and television, Ms. Li has chosen to pursue one of the more modern platforms, the streaming vertical drama for companies like GoodShort and DramaBox. The only constant is change and the entertainment industry has found a young and enthusiastic audience with productions such as these which offer brief but numerous episodes to be consumed as desired by the individual. Jingyi is enthusiastic about such productions because they offer the same creative outlet, though tailored in a highly unique manner. A great story is a great story however it is presented but it takes sizable talent and an astute mind to keep an audience engaged. Jingyi’s varied resume establishes these qualities in addition to a passion found in only the most committed of artists.

The titles and the settings are varied. When Flowers Seek Revenge, Sneak Me in Your Closet My Prince, Prince of Tennis: A Spin on Love, and many more, the sum of the viewership of these and more adds up to millions and millions of views for the productions Jingyi has led. While she is happy about this remarkable achievement, she admits to distancing herself from it in order to concentrate on the individuality needed for each plot and characters; a facet of her process that surely aids in the success of each. Consider her role as producer on Mother-in-Law Steals My Mr. Right (starring Anna DeRusso), a very unique and modern twist on the Cinderella premise. Jingyi pushed for a less sensationalized approach than the title might imply. She informs, “The obvious route on this was to make it salacious but the director and I both strived for a more deep emotional tone. We wanted to emphasize the emotional contrast: rather than celebratory music and bright visuals, we opted for muted tones, soft lighting, and a slowed pace. We added close-up camera work to capture the subtle heartbreak in Lena’s eyes, contrasting with the joy expected in such a moment. My guidance ensured the tone was tragic but quietly powerful, instantly pulling the audience into Lena’s world of isolation.”

Jingyi produced Code of the Heiress which also stars Anna DeRusso as well as Tom Johnson of Primetime Emmy Award–Winning series The Gilded Age in a tale of misdirected love and secret riches. This Goodshort series fully embraces a cinematic spectacle and scale. Ms. Li notes, “This was really a fun set and story. Our heroine Claire (DeRusso) became very popular with those who are fans of female empowerment. A lot of getting the right emotion communicated to the viewer in this style of entertainment is obtained through the reactions of bystanders in the story. I did a lot of reviewing and finalized the choreography of the surrounding characters’ reactions, from mocking disbelief to stunned silence, making sure the shift in power dynamics was clear and satisfying. The pacing and editing were adjusted in post-production based on my notes to enhance dramatic beats.” She adds, “Everyone in the team is a part of the final result. With multiple departments working in parallel—wardrobe, props, lighting, and VFX—my role as producer involved aligning everyone on vision while troubleshooting real-time issues. For example, delays in delivery of the custom yellow diamond prop nearly jeopardized the timing of the key reveal scene. I had to quickly coordinate with backup vendors, renegotiate logistics, and ensure continuity—all within 48 hours. We made it happen, together.”

It’s never “just another day on set” for Jingyi who points to the uber popular ShortMax production she directed about power struggle, intrigue, and romance in the modern world of werewolves. Fated to My Bad Boy Alpha is a supernatural romance-thriller packed with raw emotion, fierce transformation, and a defiant heroine who turns rejection into revolution. It is a coming-of-age story about love, identity, and the fight to write one’s own destiny in a world governed by legacy and blood. The werewolf transformation scenes found in this series are thrilling and visually stunning. Ms. Li states, “When Abigail is nearly assaulted, and Axel appears in wolf form to rescue her. This scene was pivotal—it combined danger, supernatural awe, and romantic tension. To build suspense and emotional catharsis, I used shaky handheld cameras for the attack portion, contrasting with smooth cinematic movement during Axel’s heroic entry. The transformation from wolf to human required careful VFX planning—I collaborated closely with the stunt and visual effects team to choreograph the fight and landing in a visually compelling and emotionally impactful way. The moment Axel gently pulls the tearful Abigail into his arms had to feel both protective and intimate—achieved by layering silence, soft piano, and a long-held two-shot.”

Those who have not investigated the world of vertical dramas are denying themselves access to what will likely be the future of storytelling across the planet. Reservations about the quality and diversity of these productions are quickly squelched by viewing Jingyi Li’s work in the series mentioned here and many more, all of which are available right now online.

Photo Credit: Jingyi Li