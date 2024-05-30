The Netflix Reality Universe Expands with Lineup of New Unscripted Shows, Renewals and Games

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has unveiled an exciting lineup of new and returning unscripted series, further cementing its status as the ultimate destination for unscripted programming for viewers globally. The Netflix Reality Universe expands with new and returning shows and games based on fan-favorite hits.

“Once again, Netflix offers an unmatched variety of unscripted programming that pushes boundaries with bold new formats and captivating stories to entertain members across the globe,” said Jeff Gaspin, VP of Unscripted Series at Netflix.

“Through Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, Too Hot to Handle 2, and Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, we’ve seen how much our members love stepping inside the Netflix Reality Universe, making their own choices and creating their own story" said Leanne Loombe, VP of External Games at Netflix. “Expanding the worlds of beloved Netflix series and films is our greatest opportunity in games, and now members can enjoy four more games based on their favorite unscripted series this year.”

New Shows

“Selling the City” is the newest addition to the “Selling” franchise

Synopsis: From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC comes Selling the City, a new series following a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City. From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, Selling the City promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape.

Production to start this spring. Cast to be REVEALED at a later time.

Executive Producers: Adam DiVello, Skyler Wakil, Chris Cullen and Kris Lindquist

Production Company: Done and Done Productions

Format: 8 x 45 minute episodes

“Building the Band” seeks to discover the next great music group without bandmates initially meeting face-to-face

Synopsis: Building the Band brings together 50 of the most talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit. What will happen when the bands finally meet and... looks, choreography, and style come into play? Incredible performances, compelling drama and one big goal: find the next great music band.

Hosts to be REVEALED at a later date.

Executive Producers: Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, Clara Elliot

Production Company: Remarkable Entertainment, Banijay UK

“Battle Camp” (w/t) unites stars from across the Netflix Reality Universe

Synopsis: In Battle Camp (w/t), the greatest stars from across Netflix’s broad slate of reality and doc-series return to face the ultimate physical and mental competition, where a giant spinning wheel randomly decides who stays and who goes. In order to keep your name off that wheel, our returning fan favorites need to be unbeatable in high octane challenges, unbreakable in grueling punishments and, last but certainly not least, unhateable in camp, as everyone has a vote. THE PLAYER who achieves all three, becomes the ultimate Netflix reality competitor and takes home the $250,000 prize.

Host and casts to be REVEALED at a later time.

Executive Producers: Louise Peet, Ashley Whitehouse, Hannah Ganio and Rebecca McLaughlin

Production Company: Thames, a Fremantle label

“Million Dollar Secret” (w/t) puts a new take on competition when a million dollars is on the line *recently announced

Synopsis: The million-dollar prize is won by one of 12 players right at the start of the first episode. Now, the others will hunt them down – eliminate the millionaire and the money moves to someone new. When should they strike? Too soon and they become the target; too late and they may never get the money. Meanwhile, the millionaire can try to get rid of the cash if the heat becomes too much. This is a game of strategy and alliances, where predators can become prey in the blink of an eye.

Peter Serafinowicz to host; cast to be REVEALED at a later time.

Executive Producers: Glenn Hugill and Will Nothacker, Charles Wachter (showrunner), Russ Friedman, Joe Coleman and Pam Healey

Production Company: Wheelhouse UK, Spoke Studios

Format: 8 x 45 episodes

“Owning Manhattan” *recently announced

Launch Date: June 28, 2024

Synopsis: In this new Netflix reality series, Owning Manhattan gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City. World famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he's not alone: he's leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world.

Executive Producers: Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Bianca Barnes-Williams, Kelly Montalvo

Production Company: World of Wonder Productions

Format: 8 episodes

“Love Is Blind: UK” takes the cultural hit series across the pond *recently announced

Launch Date: August 2024

Synopsis: British singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

The Love is Blind franchise continues to not only rank in Netflix’s Global Top 10, but also expand globally and localize in other countries like Brazil, Japan, Sweden and now the UK!

Hosts: Matt & Emma Willis.

Format: 11 episodes

Production Company: CPL Productions, a Seven.One Studios company

Returning Shows

The Mole makes its return with a second season to premiere across 3 weeks, beginning on June 28, 2024, and will be joined by new host Ari Shapiro. This 10-episode competition series will have twelve players working together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

Too Hot to Handle, the series that aims to help horny singles form deeper emotional connections and win big money, is back this July. For the first time ever this year's naughty nymphos think they know what they signed up for, but retreat warden LANA has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces. That's not all...S6 introduces brand new sidekick 'BAD LANA' who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble. This series too has been localized in other countries like Germany and Brazil..

Perfect Match is Netflix’s first show to unite casts from across its Unscripted series onto a completely new one to find love. After hitting the Netflix Global Top 10 TV for five consecutive weeks for Season 1, Perfect Match heats up for Season 2 premiering on June 7, 2024.

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” returns for a third season this December.

Launch Date: December 2024

Synopsis: Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Both Seasons 1 and 2 reached Netflix Global Top 10 TV with localized versions in France and South Africa that premiered earlier this year.

Hosts: Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Stephanie Boyriven, Sarah Kane Bridge

Production Company: Kinetic Content

Format: 10 episodes

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” is back for season two

Synopsis: In the second season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, six new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.

Season 1 hit Netflix’s Global Top 10

Host: JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Stephanie Boyriven, Sarah Kane Bridge

Production Company: Kinetic Content

Format: 10 episodes

These projects build on Netflix’s overall unscripted programming success that also includes: Squid Game: The Challenge, Love Is Blind, Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, Perfect Match, Rhythm & Flow, Is It Cake, Love on the Spectrum, The Trust, The Circle, Temptation Island (coming soon) and much more.

New Games

With nearly 100 games included with all Netflix memberships, four new interactive fiction games will join the roster in 2024: Netflix Stories: Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle 3, The Ultimatum: Choices and Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset. Each game will launch alongside the new season of its respective series.

Netflix Stories: PERFECT MATCH (June 6, 2024) Netflix Stories: PERFECT MATCH is an all new game that casts players on the new season of the show. Players enter the villa as a successful relationship podcaster LOOKING FOR love on the show, but when someone from their past shows up on night one, they’ll have to decide to pursue something new or explore what might’ve been. And look out for familiar host Nick Lachey, who joins as in-game host.

Too Hot to Handle 3 (July 18, 2024) Crash the retreat and start drama among paired-up singles in this season of Too Hot to Handle, the beloved game based on the hit series. Netflix reality star Chloe Veitch makes a triumphant return to the resort to help contestants (including you) with workshops designed to encourage growth in dating and romance – or fuel more drama. Flirt with glittering singles, get tangled up in love triangles and make fateful decisions that could have lasting consequences for your dating life.

The Ultimatum: Choices (Sept 2024) The Ultimatum: Choices casts players as a contestant on the show who must decide to marry their current partner or find love with a new one. Netflix Reality Universe star Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match) appears as the host of the show, guiding players as they make choices that stir up drama, build meaningful relationships, and form love triangles.

Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset (Fall 2024) Do you have what it takes to join The Oppenheim Group? In this game, players are the newest agent at LA’s glitziest luxury brokerage and must sell their way to the top to win a $100 million Bel Air listing. But to prove themselves as the top realtor, they’ll have to navigate affluent clients, office drama and another new agent who wants to take them down.

