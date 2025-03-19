The Motion Picture Sound Editors Reveal Date for 73rd Annual Golden Reel Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), the premier organization for entertainment sound editing professionals since 1953, has announced that the 73rd Annual Golden Reel Awards will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Los Angeles. A detailed submissions and voting timeline will be released in the coming weeks.

“The MPSE Golden Reels is anticipated by sound professionals worldwide and we are thrilled to announce the date of our 73rd Annual Awards,” said MPSE President David Barber. “We look forward to the gathering of our colleagues and friends from around the world, celebrating the very best of the year’s sonic artistry.”

In addition to presenting awards in competitive categories recognizing outstanding achievement in sound editing and foley artistry in film, television and game sound, the MPSE also presents two honorary awards annually: the MPSE Filmmaker Award and the MPSE Career Achievement Award, the recipients of which will be announced later this year. The 2025 honorees were Kevin Costner and Gregory Hedgepath, respectively.

ABOUT THE MPSE

Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) is a global community of visionary sound artists who define the sonic experience of cinema, television, and games. From the subtle nuances of dialogue to the pulse-pounding roar of action, MPSE members are the not-so-silent heroes behind the immersive audio that brings stories to life, captivating audiences worldwide.



Through its vibrant network of professionals spanning 40 countries on 6 continents, the MPSE is dedicated to elevating the craft of sound and recognizing the indispensable role sound artists play in storytelling. The organization’s year-round calendar is packed with exciting events, including industry panels, educational workshops, networking opportunities, screenings and celebrations, including the prestigious Golden Reel Awards, which honor artistry and innovation in sound editing.



Committed to nurturing the next generation of sound talent, the MPSE offers mentorship programs and scholarships that provide aspiring sound professionals with the tools and support they need to achieve their goals. The MPSE further champions and celebrates the power of sound and the incredible artists who bring it to life through its quarterly publication, Wavelength.

Comments