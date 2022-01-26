The HISTORY Channel Announces New I WAS THERE Series

The HISTORY® Channel announces its new, twelve-part nonfiction series "I Was There," executive produced by ABC's "Good Morning America" and "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos and hosted by Theo E.J. Wilson, the grandson of a Tuskegee Airman. Premiering across two nights on Sunday, February 20 and Monday, February 21 at 10:30PM ET/PT, the series offers an immersive trip back in time, placing Wilson at the center of some of history's biggest events, to deconstruct how they truly unfolded.

It features surprising perspectives on how a map, a dance, and fateful timing were factors in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln and how cost-cutting, weather, and a spark created one of history's worst aircraft catastrophes - the Hindenburg disaster. Each episode highlights a different moment in history. Inspired by his passion for history, Wilson is a fly on THE WALL as he breaks down the barrier between the audience and the action to revisit a series of critical historical events, disasters, triumphs and true stories to learn unexpected facts in an engaging, fast-moving, and often unpredictable way.

The half-hour series will regularly air on Mondays at 10PM ET/PT beginning February 28.

Through original archival material, expert testimony and dramatic re-creations using CGI technology to place Wilson in the scene, each episode challenges ideas of what really happened during some of the most pivotal moments in history.

This season explores Abraham Lincoln's assassination; the Hindenburg disaster; the Salem witch trials; the death of Jesse James; the Oklahoma City bombing; the battle of Stalingrad; H.H. Holmes' murder spree during the 1893 Chicago World's Fair; the Chernobyl accident; the 1965 Bloody Sunday march from Selma to Montgomery; the 1986 space shuttle Challenger disaster; the 1889 catastrophic Johnstown flood in eastern Pennsylvania and the St. Valentine's Day massacre.

Expert interviews include Emmy Award-winning journalist and "Nightline" co-anchor Byron Pitts, "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" author Ron Hansen, the FBI's Chief Explosives Specialist Kirk Yeager, former NASA astronaut Winston Scott, Hood College's Director of African American Studies and Associate Professor of American History Dr. Terry Anne Scott, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative and Distinguished University Chair and Professor of History at the University of St. Thomas Dr. Yohuru Williams and more.

"We are honored to partner with George on this compelling series that is a front-row seat to the history-making moments of our past," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY® Channel. "Coupled with our captivating host Theo who leads us on an immersive journey to uniquely discover fascinating pieces of history, our audiences will feel as though they were right there in the action during such events as President Lincoln's assassination or the battle of Stalingrad."

"I Was There" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Committee Films, Inc. Maria Awes and Andy Awes serve as executive producers for Committee Films, Inc. George Stephanopoulos serves as executive producer. Eli Lehrer, Amy Savitsky and Mike Stiller serve as executive producers for The HISTORY® Channel.

Watch the promo for the new series: