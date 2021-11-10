The Film Detective Releases Limited Deluxe Edition Of THE SHERLOCK HOLMES VAULT COLLECTION

Cinedigm announced TODAY that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, has opened its online, e-commerce store for its highly-anticipated deluxe edition of The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection, available Nov. 2-26.

The special deluxe edition of The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection features four beautifully restored classic mysteries: The Fatal Hour (1931), The Triumph of Sherlock Holmes (1935), and Silver Blaze (1937), starring Arthur Wontner as well as A Study in Scarlet (1933), starring Reginald Owen. It won't take a magnifying glass to see that the special deluxe edition of The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection features the biggest collection of bonus materials ever released by The Film Detective on Blu-ray or DVD. Special features include a host of newly restored Sherlockian shorts, including Slick Sleuths (1926), Sherlock Holmes Baffled (1900), A Black Sherlock Holmes (1918), Sure Luck Holmes (1928), Cousins of Sherlocko (1913), The Copper Beeches (1912), and "The Case of the Blind Man's Bluff" (1954), a Sherlock Holmes bonus TV-episode starring Ronald Howard.

Special features also include Elementary Cinema: The First Cinematic Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, an original documentary by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures; Sherlock Holmes and the Blue Carbuncle, a radio broadcast recreation from Redfield Arts Audio; and exclusive introductions with filmmaker and film history icon, Samuel M. Sherman. To top it off, each of the four discs includes its own audio commentary from esteemed film experts and enthusiasts, including author Jennifer Churchill; author and film historian Jason A. Ney; writers/producers Phoef Sutton and Mark Jordan Legan; and authors/screenwriters, Peter Atkins and David Breckman; original film posters replicated as postcards, and booklet inserts with original essays from author Don Stradley and author/screenwriter C. Courtney Joyner.

The special deluxe edition of The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection comes complete with exclusive Sherlock Holmes collector's items, fitting for every Sherlock fan to take on a case of their own. Box Set collector's items include a 13-month Sherlockian calendar, featuring special anniversary dates and fun facts about the history of Sherlock Holmes; a collector's edition Sherlock Holmes magnet; a Sherlock Holmes notebook for jotting down clues; a 1-Year Subscription to The Film Detective app; and a Sherlock Holmes Tote Bag.

In celebration of its biggest release to-date, The Film Detective is gifting three lucky box sets with an exclusive, limited edition Sherlock Holmes custom pipe.

This limited offer won't last long. The special deluxe edition of The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection will be available on Blu-ray ($69.99) and DVD ($59.99), plus S&H, to Sherlock fans in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada from Nov. 2 through Nov. 26. This special deluxe edition release is available over a month before The Film Detective's general release of the Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection, featuring four Sherlock Holmes mysteries and special features, coming Dec. 21.

For more information and to order The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection Special Deluxe Edition, visit: https://sherlockbox.imagenorders.com.