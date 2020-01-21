The Design Network Announces New Series CELEBRITY HOUSE SITTING

The Design Network (TDN), the fastest growing streaming network for all things home, has announced the premiere of Celebrity House Sitting, a new series from Crazy Legs Productions. The unscripted show will premiere on Friday, January 24 for a 10 episode run.



Stylist Leah Taylor makes herself at home at some of the most unique, over-the-top, fabulous homes, and jumps in head first to all the hot tubs, movie theaters, and closets filled with high-end clothing. Viewers will get a peek behind the curtain into the inner-sanctums of Pop culture's most famous people, including:

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta's Lori Allen

Musician Zac Brown

TheReal Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks

Atlanta Falcon Matt Schaub

Comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley

Rap artist Speech from Arrested Development

Founder of Fab'rik Dana Spinola

Comedian George Wallace

NFL star Hines Ward

T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle's Toya Wright



Celebrity House Sitting comes to TDN from Crazy Legs Productions. The series is executive produced by Tom Cappello, Alana Goldstein, Keely Walker Muse & Craig Kelly.



The Design Network (TDN) is the fastest growing streaming TV network all about HOME. TDN TV's original programming brings jaw-dropping home tours, top trends, and tricks of THE TRADE from interior design stars like Genevieve Gorder, Carson Kressley, Nathan Turner, Kelli Ellis, and Thom Filicia.



TDN programs are currently streamed for more than 350,000 hours each month on the world's biggest platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire, YouTube, TDN.TV , and via native iOS and Android apps.





