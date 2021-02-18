The Coda Collection Launches Today as Exclusive Channel on Amazon Prime Video

The Coda Collection, a music-centric multi-media company, today launches a new subscription streaming offering featuring an exclusive, curated selection of the most iconic concert films, music documentaries, and episodic series spanning decades and genres via Amazon Prime Video Channels. Complimenting the channel is a rich editorial destination across Coda's desktop and mobile sites, providing new perspectives on the artists, the music, and the cultural context that makes those moments resonate with audiences around the world. The new channel and the companion website will bring to life music's untold stories and deepen the connection between fans and artists. The Coda Collection is available to Amazon Prime members in the U.S. beginning today for $4.99 per month, with a free 7-day trial, and will roll out globally throughout the rest of 2021.

Among the titles being offered exclusively on The Coda Collection include the streaming premieres of Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, The Rolling Stones On The Air, Johnny Cash At San Quentin, Miranda Lambert: Revolution Live By Candlelight, as well as newly filmed, exclusive performances by such artists as Jane's Addiction and Stone Temple Pilots and the streaming premieres of Bob Dylan's Trouble No More, the forthcoming authorized Dave Grohl documentary, and performances and documentaries from the likes of Dead & Company, AC/DC, Bob Dylan, Carly Simon, Foo Fighters, PJ Harvey, Echo & The Bunnymen, Jason Isbell, John Lennon, Marvin Gaye, My Morning Jacket, Oasis, Pearl Jam, Norah Jones, The Rolling Stones, Avett Brothers, Tyler Childers, Wu Tang Clan, and many more -- with new content being added on an ongoing basis. To see the complete library of titles available to stream exclusively on The Coda Collection, click HERE.

Also launched today, The Coda Collection's desktop and mobile site features world-class editorial content led by former Chicago Tribune music critic Greg Kot and will bring valuable context and fresh perspectives to every video title in the library. Kot has enlisted prominent music writers, critics, and cultural commentators to provide deeper context on the artists, the music, and the performances -- including written editorial pieces, video interviews, original podcasts, and curated playlists. With new content updated daily, The Coda Collection is the home for new and existing fans to experience the power of music in a uniquely immersive way.

At the helm of The Coda Collection is CEO Jim Spinello, director/producer John McDermott, Janie Hendrix of Experience Hendrix, Yoko Ono and the Estate of John Lennon, and veteran entertainment lawyer Jonas Herbsman. Sony Music Entertainment is an equity partner in the new company. Content partners include: Rhino Entertainment, Concord Music, Mercury Studios, Reelin' In The Years Productions, CREEM Magazine, and many others.

"While there's currently a variety of places to find music content fragmented across the Internet and existing platforms, up until now there hasn't been a definitive go-to destination for high quality, thoughtfully curated music content," said Jim Spinello, CEO of The Coda Collection. "We're thrilled to offer music fans a new way to engage with their favorite artists and provide context around music's most defining moments."

About the new venture, Yoko Ono said, "John [Lennon] was always on the cutting edge of music and culture. The Coda Collection will be a new way for fans to connect on a deeper level."

"Our love for music and fascination for its history, pioneers, and continuing journey is what drives us," explained John McDermott, Coda's co-founder. "Music fans want more than just song streams and promotional videos," continued McDermott. "They want concerts, documentaries, they want cultural context - and maybe most of all - they want to understand the stories behind the art and the artist. That's how fans connect to one another, and to music itself."

Janie Hendrix added, "The way the world appreciates music is evolving and changing. The Coda Collection is how we grow with that change. It transcends basic music streaming and takes fans on a real journey into the heart of the songs they love and the artists, like Jimi Hendrix, who created those songs. There will always be the desire to know more about Jimi, and what drove his creativity. So much went into his concerts and performances. There was background, a backstory, and depth to it all. Coda reveals all the various dimensions, and I'm proud to be a part of MAKING IT happen."

To explore The Coda Collection and to sign up for a free 7-day trial, visit www.codacollection.co.