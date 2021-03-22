The Cartel Signs Michael Taylor, Curtis Kheel, & Niki Koss

The Cartel has signed three new clients: Executive Producers Michael Taylor ("Defiance," "Into the Badlands") and Curtis Kheel ("Why Women Kill," "Grand Hotel"), as well as award-winning actress and filmmaker Niki Koss ("Famous in Love," "Dreamcatcher").

"We couldn't be more excited to work with such incredible creatives, and can't wait to help them take the next steps in their careers," says Stan Spry, CEO, The Cartel.

Michael Taylor is best known for creating SYFY's "Defiance" series, which ran for 4 seasons. He is currently Executive Producer of the upcoming AMC animated drama series "Pantheon", and previously Executive Produced AMC'S "Into The Badlands" and "Turn: Washington's Spies." His additional credits include "Battlestar Galatica", Stephen King's "The Dead Zone", "Star Trek: Voyager", and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

Curtis Kheel is a Consulting Producer on the CBS ALL ACCESS series "Why Women Kill" starring Lucy Liu. His previous credits include ABC's "Grand Hotel" and "Still Star-Crossed," Lifetime's "Devious Maids," and Freeform's "The Lying Game." Earlier in his career he was on "Hellcats" (CW), "Eureka" (SyFy), "The Dresden Files" (SyFy), "Kyle XY" (Freeform), and the original "Charmed" (WB).

Niki Koss is an award-winning actress and filmmaker with an ambition for telling stories that contribute to changing the world in a positive way. When not directing, she can be seen in her series regular role of Alexis Glenn in the acclaimed Freeform series, "Famous In Love" from showrunner, I. Marlene KING ("Pretty Little Liars"). Niki co-starred in the Paramount Pictures film, "Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse" as well as being cast in major roles in several independent feature films including: the Terrence Malick produced, "Red Wing," "The Appearing," "Girl On The Edge," "Trafficked," and "Warning Shot." In addition, Koss recently completed lead roles in feature films, "Burying Yasmeen," which she also produced, and "Dreamcatcher". Her most recent short film, "Innocent Goodbye," which she produced and acted in, has been going through the festival circuit and accumulating numerous awards; Niki has so far won three best actress awards for her role in the film. Koss was also winner of the Female Filmmaker of the Year at the 2019 Burbank International Film Festival. She is a member of Women in Media, Women in Film, Glass Elevator and the Alliance of Women Directors as well as a Sundance Institute Directing Fellowship alumni. Niki was recently included in Forbes' 30 Under 30, 2021.