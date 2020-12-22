The CW to Showcase All-New Docuseries ALL AMERICAN STORIES

The CW Network announced today a multiplatform special event with the brand new uplifting docuseries ALL AMERICAN STORIES, which will first make its world premiere as two one-hour specials airing on The CW. The first special will be broadcast on Monday, January 11, 2021 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) and will feature a special "sneak peek" of the upcoming third season of ALL AMERICAN, which premieres the following week on Monday, January 18 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). The second original ALL AMERICAN STORIES special will air Monday, February 1 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Following the broadcast debut of each special, the one-hour ALL AMERICAN STORIES specials will be available for streaming on The CW app and cwtv.com and presented as an 8-part docuseries on CW Seed, The CW's digital network, all for free with no subscription, login or authentication required.

Co-hosted by acclaimed storyteller Yogi Roth and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, whose life story serves as the inspiration for The CW's hit series ALL AMERICAN, ALL AMERICAN STORIES profiles eight incredible athletes who overcame unimaginable obstacles in their relentless pursuit of greatness. Yogi Roth sits down with each athlete and as they share their story in a unique and powerful way, with additional insight and commentary provided by co-host Spencer Paysinger, who triumphed over his own obstacles to make it to the NFL.

Paysinger was named the unanimous league MVP while also garnering All-CIF accolades. After graduating from Beverly Hills High School, he accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Oregon. He fulfilled his goal of playing seven seasons in the NFL and retired on New Year's Eve in 2017 to pursue a career in writing and producing. A New York Times best-selling author, Pac-12 on air football analyst, producer/director and "adventureprenuer," Roth has traveled and produced content in the world of sport for the last 20 years, which makes him uniquely suited for this documentary series.

Inspired by all-American themes, all-American characters and all-American stories, these athletes from across the country have defied the odds to achieve these goals. Featured athletes sharing their personal journeys include NFL linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, Paralympic Medalist Scout Basset, Olympic Gold Medalist Michelle Carter, Paralympic guide runner Jerome Avery, adventurer Colin O'Brady, cyclist Denise Muller Korenek, Paralympic cyclist Leo Rogers and Olympic runner Lopez Lomong.

ALL AMERICAN STORIES is produced by CW Seed and Blue Ox Films, with executive producers Yogi Roth, Taylor Kavanaugh and Jonathan Baruch.