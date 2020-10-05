The CW Will Air GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE

The reboot series originally premiered on Netflix.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the pilot episode, The CW will air the 2016 reboot of "Gilmore Girls" in its broadcast debut.

The four-episode mini-series, which originally premiered on Netflix, will air between November 23rd and November 26th at 8 p.m.

In the reboot, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel returned as the indefatigable mother-daughter team of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Also returning were Scott Patterson as Luke Danes, Keiko Agena as Lane Kim, Todd Lowe as Zack, Liza Weil as Paris, Matt Czuchry as Logan, Milo Ventimiglia as Jess, Jared Padalecki as Dean, Melissa McCarthy as Sookie, Yanic Truesdale as Michel, Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason, Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore, and Michael Winters as Taylor

Directed, written and executive produced by original series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" is produced by Dorothy Parker Drank Here Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

