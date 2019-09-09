The CW Announces DARK SHADOWS Sequel Series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The CW will develop a modern sequel to "Dark Shadows," a Gothic soap that originally premiered in the mid-sixties.

The new version, titled Dark Shadows: Reincarnation, is a present-day continuation of the story, which centers on the supernaturally afflicted Collins family.

The reimagined show would continue the strange, terrifying and sexy saga of the Collins family of Collinsport, Maine - a mysterious, influential and publicity-shy group hiding a ghastly secret: For the past 400 years, they've lived under a curse that bedevils their blue blood with every imaginable supernatural creature and horror.

Mark B. Perry will pen the script for the pilot. He's known for his work writing on Revenge and Ghost Whisperer.

Tim Burton directed a film adaptation of the soap starring Johnny Depp, which premiered in 2012.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories