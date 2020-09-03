The Black AIDS Institute Hosts A Conversation with Dr. Fauci

He will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the Black community.

Tonight, Black AIDS Institute (BAI) will host the fourth episode of The Blacker the Plan: Our People. Our Problem. Our Solution virtual speaker series, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, to discuss COVID-19's impact on Black Americans and what we can do to protect ourselves and stay healthy during this time. The conversation begins at 4 PM PT/ 7 PM ET and to gain access to the panel discussion, please click here.



BAI President & CEO Raniyah Copeland, along with Grazell Howard (BAI Board Chair), Jesse Milan (BAI Board Chair Emeritus & AIDS United CEO) and Marlene McNeese (BAI Board Member & Assistant Director, Division of Disease Prevention & Control, Houston Health Department), sit down with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, to highlight the challenges in the black community with health care and access to medical insurance, as well as ensuring Black Americans are armed with the facts on how to protect themselves and their loved ones during this pandemic.



"COVID-19 continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans because of long-standing inequities that fuel the spread of infectious diseases, like COVID, in our communities," says Raniyah. "Ensuring that Black people have information that is culturally relevant is key in ensuring that we are not left behind and devastated by this pandemic."



Through the speaker series, BAI has educated over 17,000 Black Americans on Black mental wellness, empower Black Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones against COVID-19 and mobilize Black Americans in the ongoing fight to end systems of oppression that impact Black lives. To view the previous THE BLACKER THE PLAN episodes, please visit BAI's Youtube page.



For more information and/or to donate, please visit Black AIDS Institute and the Foundation's social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View More TV Stories Related Articles