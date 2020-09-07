The Backyard Bandshell To Stream LOST & FOUND: THE UNSUNG WORLD OF FRANK WILDHORN

Admission to the virtual event is $5.00 (per household).

"LOST & FOUND: The Unsung World of Alan Frank Wildhorn", featuring rare treasures from the songbook of the internationally acclaimed composer, will be offered Saturday, September 26th via exclusive live stream.

The 7:00 PM (PST) concert will be hosted by producing partners Alex Mackyol (Jesus Christ Superstar, National Tour) and Bobby Traversa (Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and will feature performances by a list of LA-based talent that includes Marley Armstrong (The Young Americans, La Mirada), Dedrick Bonner (The Color Purple, National Tour; Ain't Misbehavin', International City Theatre), Valerie Rose Curiel (Les Miserables, La Mirada; Carrie, La Mirada/Los Angeles Theater), Travis Leland (Frozen, The Disneyland Resort; The Prince of Egypt, TheatreWorks), Matthew Malecki (My Fair Lady, Plan-B Entertainment; The Music Man, Moonlight Amphitheatre), and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys, Norwegian Cruise Line; Matilda, Moonlight Amphitheatre). Musical direction is by Thomas Craig Buckley (Cats, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line; Heathers, Stagedoor Manor).

"LOST & FOUND" is a brand new digital concert series developed by homegrown theatre historian Bobby Traversa in association with Keane Productions, LLC. as part of their innovative Backyard Bandshell initiative. Each "episode" of the series examines a famous composer's and/or lyricist's body of work while highlighting material cut from very famous projects, material from projects that never made it out of the developmental process, and material from some of their less successful endeavors. "LOST & FOUND" breathes new life into these unsung treasures and is aimed to appeal to both casual theatre lovers and die-hard fans alike.

"The Unsung World of Frank Wildhorn" will feature songs you might have missed from Artus-Excalibur, Bonnie & Clyde, Camille Claudel, The Count of Monte Cristo, Cyrano de Bergerac, Death Note, Dracula, Havana, Jekyll & Hyde, Rudolf, The Scarlet Pimpernell, Victor/Victoria, Waiting for the Moon, and Wonderland.

Admission to the virtual event is $5.00 (per household) and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Interested parties who cannot attend the event while it streams live should still purchase tickets as their exclusive link will remain active until Monday, September 28th at Midnight. Closed captioning will become available Sunday the 27th.

