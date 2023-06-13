The Academy Museum Presents an Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger on June 28

The program will take place on Wednesday, June 28 at 7pm in the David Geffen Theater.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

The Academy Museum Presents an Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger on June 28

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced TODAY their program An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger , an onstage conversation reflecting on the career of the iconic action star, politician, and bodybuilder in celebration of Schwarzenegger’s limited edition two-volume book, ARNOLD, published by TASCHEN.

The program will take place on Wednesday, June 28 at 7pm in the David Geffen Theater. Schwarzenegger will be in conversation with TASCHEN editor Dian Hanson and will provide an inside look into the decade-long collaborative process of making the one-of-a-kind book, with personal stories and anecdotes shared along the way. The conversation will be immediately followed by a screening of Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 3D (1991/2017). 

Tickets for the conversation and screening are $20 and are available for purchase on the Academy Museum’s website. The limited-edition publication ARNOLD will be available for pre-order to the public beginning June 13 via the Academy Museum Store.

An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger will be livestreamed on the Academy Museum’s YouTube channel.

About TASCHEN’s ARNOLD 

A decade of collaboration in the making, this two-volume photo tribute covers 75 years of Schwarzenegger, from the future Terminator’s impoverished childhood in Thal, Austria, to his rise as a young athlete, his journey to America to become the most celebrated bodybuilder of all time, to his career as the world’s leading action film star, then into the California governor’s mansion and beyond.

Along the journey, Schwarzenegger became a favorite subject of artists and photographers, including Richard Avedon, Annie Leibovitz, Robert Mapplethorpe, Herb Ritts, Francesco Scavullo, and Andy Warhol. The big book includes them all, while the smaller companion volume offers more intimate bodybuilding images, behind-the-scenes film stills, dozens of photos from Arnold’s personal archive, and exclusive interviews with Schwarzenegger and those who know him best, including directors Ivan Reitman and Bob Rafelson, and bodybuilding legends Franco Columbu, Dave Draper, and Frank Zane. 

ARNOLD  is limited to a total of 1,947 copies, all featuring an aluminum print cover and housed in a slipcase, accompanied by a companion volume, each numbered and signed by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The ‘Art Edition’ (No. 1–100) additionally features a ChromaLuxe print numbered and signed by Annie Leibovitz and a Capitello book stand designed by Studio65 and produced by Gufram. The ‘Capitello Edition’ (No. 101–950) comes with a Capitello book stand designed by Studio65 and produced by Gufram. 

The book is edited by Dian Hanson, Senior Editor and Writer at TASCHEN. In addition to ARNOLD, her recent works include The Art of Pin-up, Masterpieces of Fantasy Art, and The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta.

About Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 3D: 

Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to the role that helped make him an international movie star—an unstoppable killing machine from the future—in this supersized sci-fi action sequel from writer-director James Cameron.

Schwarzenegger’s Terminator is back and as fearsome as ever but with a twist; this time he’s been reprogrammed to protect Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and her young son John (Edward Furlong)—the future leader of the human resistance against the machine-ruled dystopian Earth—and faces a new and deadly foe in the “liquid metal” T-1000, played by Robert Patrick with the aid of groundbreaking computer-animated effects.  

Portraying a “friendly” Terminator gave Schwarzenegger the opportunity to refine the combination of physical presence, droll delivery, and understated warmth that has served him so well in the decades since. The film won Oscars® for its makeup, sound, sound effects editing, and visual effects, and was also nominated for cinematography and film editing. 

Image Credit: Arnold Schwarzenegger in Venice, California. Photo by Albert Busek, 1980



