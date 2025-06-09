The 8-Bit Big Band Sets US and UK 2025 Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MGP Live has announced 2025 concert tour dates for the GRAMMY® award-winning video game music Jazz orchestra The 8-Bit Big Band, including Seattle, Dallas, Boston, Los Angeles and New York in the United States as well as the orchestra’s debut performance in London, United Kingdom.

Presented worldwide by MGP Live, the program includes music from classic franchises such as Mario, Zelda, Persona 5, Portal, Final Fantasy, Sonic the Hedgehog, and many other fan favorites. Presales will go live on Wednesday, June 11 and for general public sale on Friday, June 13. Sign up for presales here.

The 8-Bit Big Band was formed in 2017 to explore and expand the ever growing contemporary body of music performing legendary music and themes from the most beloved video games across the decades, receiving rave reviews and selling out concerts across the United States. Band leader Charlie Rosen is a 2-time GRAMMY® and 2-time Tony award-winning multi-instrumentalist, composer, performer, arranger, music director and producer whose music has been heard worldwide across many stages and screens around the world. The 8-Bit Big Band’s highly anticipated 5th full length album ‘Orchestrator Emulator’ will be released on July 18, 2025.

2025 US and UK tour dates:

Aug 30, 2025 – Seattle, Moore Theatre

Oct 3, 2025 – London, 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Nov 13, 2025 – Dallas, House of Blues

Dec 12, 2025 – Boston, Berklee Performance Center

Dec 19, 2025 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

Dec 27, 2025 – New York, Sony Hall

Comments