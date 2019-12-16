Tessa Thompson Will Star in THE LEFT RIGHT GAME Podcast

Deadline reports that Tessa Thompson will lead an upcoming fiction podcast: "The Left Right Game."

W. Earl Brown, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Inanna Sarkis, Colleen Camp, Robin Bartlett, John Billingsley, Jojo T Gibbs, Brian Greenberg and Pat Healy make up the rest of the cast.

Thompson will star as Alice, an idealistic young journalist who tries to make a name for herself at a new job by following a group of paranormal explorers, obsessed with a seemingly harmless pastime known as the Left/Right Game. THE JOURNEY takes her into a supernatural otherworld that she and the other members of the expedition cannot handle or survive.

The podcast hails from QCode.

"With sequels and remakes continuing to be such a big media focus, there is a clear gap in the market for original storytelling. We are excited to be partnering with brilliant filmmakers, actors, and sound teams to create fresh, original stories for your ears," said former CAA agent Herting, president of QCode.

Thompson is best known for her roles in "Thor: Ragnorak," "Creed," "Dear White People," and "Men in Black: International."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories