Tennis Releases Original Song for RICK & MORTY Season Finale

The final moments of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 5 were soundtracked by indie-pop duo Tennis and their new single "Borrowed Time," penned exclusively for the season finale of the beloved animated TV series.

S5E9 "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" premiered last Sunday, September 5 and concluded with "Borrowed Time" fading from the final scene into the closing credits.

Last year saw the release of Tennis' acclaimed album, "SWIMMER", available now via the band's own Mutually Detrimental label. Produced by Tennis and mixed by four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominee Claudius Mittendorfer (Panic! At The Disco, Parquet Courts), the album sees the duo elevating their distinctive pop approach to heretofore unexplored new heights, experimenting with atypical instrumentation, complex time changes, and an increased focus on lyrical storytelling fueled in part by a series of life-changing experiences that only served to strengthen their already powerful personal and creative bond.

Listen to the new track below: