Ten New Episodes of BLUEY Now Streaming on Disney+

The wait is over! Ten all-new episodes of BLUEY are now streaming on Disney+ in the US and around the world (outside of AUS and China).

BLUEY is 2023's #1 most-watched series for preschoolers and kids in the US, and has topped Nielsen streaming charts for overall viewing**.

New Episodes include: “Cubby,” “Exercise,” “Relax,” “Stickbird,” “Show and Tell,” “Dragon,” “Wild Girls,” “TV Shop,” “Slide” and “Cricket.”

BLUEY features the loveable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog Bluey, who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister Bingo. The new episodes showcase the joyful simplicity that can be found in families turning everyday events of family life -- like making a cubby house (blanket fort) or a trip to the beach -- into unique adventures that bring to life how children learn and grow through play.

Following the January Disney+ premiere, the new episodes will air on Disney Channel and Disney Junior in territories around the world later in 2024.

Also in 2024, the first-ever BLUEY special, “The Sign,” will premiere on ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) in Australia and on Disney+ in the US and around the world.