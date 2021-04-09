Television Academy Foundation to Present Free College Television Summit for Students Nationwide

The Television Academy Foundation TODAY announced it will present the College Television Summit-a free, three-day virtual event open to 1,000 media arts college students-May 3-5, 2021.

The inaugural summit will provide 10 online educational and professional development sessions with renowned Hollywood producers, executives and talent for students enrolled in media programs at two- and four-year colleges.

On course for the event are themed discussions with industry luminaries including the creative team from Ted Lasso with Jason Sudeikis; Emmy Award-winning executive producer Craig Mazin( Chernobyl); plus a discussion about how to launch a career in reality television with Jill Dickerson, head of unscripted originals for Snap Inc., and 44 Blue Productions CEO Stephanie Drachkovitch. Students will gain insight into the creative process for various genres of programming and how to prepare for and build careers in television, in addition to learning about the new #TakeTheLead initiative with Daria Overby, director of creative diversity at STARZ Entertainment, and Jamila Daniel, chief diversity officer, Lionsgate, and senior vice president of human resources, STARZ.Folded into the experience for students will be access to the Foundation's first in its series of public events for this year: The Power of TV: #RepresentationMatters, examining the representation of marginalized communities on television.

"This is a milestone moment for our medium, enabling us to reach more students across the U.S. than we ever thought possible," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "Media students from all backgrounds will gain valuable knowledge and advice on careers in the industry-free of charge-from Hollywood professionals who wouldn't normally be available to them."

The summit is supported by the CAA Foundation, Johnny Carson Foundation, KIA Motors America, Loreen Arbus Foundation, PEOPLE ® and STARZ.