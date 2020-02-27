Telemundo's LA VOZ Debuts El Comeback Stage On Telemundo.com

The second season of Telemundo's "La Voz" is ready to debut the first-ever El Comeback Stage, premiering exclusively on Telemundo.com/ElComebackStage and the official account of @LaVozUS on Twitter this Monday, March 2 at 10am ET/9am CT/7am PT. Running parallel to the Sunday night TV show which airs Sundays at 9pm/8c, this digital series will offer six participants who were not chosen during the Blind Auditions a SECOND CHANCE to rejoin the competition. Singer-songwriters and Latin Pop duo Mau y Ricky will serve as the fifth coachand train contestants before fans exercise their voteto decide who will ultimately enter the "Live Shows" to compete for the coveted title and $200,000 cash prize. As a prelude to the online premiere, Coaches Luis Fonsi, Alejandra Guzmán, Carlos Vives and Wisin will introduce the six contestants selected to join El Comeback Stage at the end of this Sunday's episode.

Venezuelan-born brothers, Mauricio (Mau) and Ricardo (Ricky) Montaner are the stars of Mau y Ricky. The duo was inspired to pursue music at an early age by their father, renowned singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner. As song composers, Mau y Ricky have written successful songs in a wide range of styles and worked with an extensive catalog of Latin music artists including Manuel Turizo, Camilo, Thalía, Leslie Grace, Miguel Bosé, Diego Boneta, Cristian Castro and Ricky Martin.

Viewers can get closer to the action on "La Voz" with the latest scoop, interviews, music performances and photo galleries on Telemundo.com/LaVoz and the network's YouTube channel, which offers a unique backstage, all-access perspective with digital host Nastassja Bolivar. Fans can also join the conversation across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat via @Telemundo and @LaVozUS, and on all social media platforms using #LaVozUS, #TeamFonsi; #TeamGuzman; #TeamVives; and #TeamWisin.

Audiences can watch full episodes of "La Voz" live, on the Telemundo app (available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store) or by visiting Telemundo.com/LaVoz.

Hosted by Jacky Bracamontes and Jorge Bernal, "La Voz" is a production of Telemundo and ITV Studios. The series is created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Cisco Suárez, EVP of Primetime Non-Scripted Programming at Telemundo, Macarena Moreno, and Moira Noriega.





