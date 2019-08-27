Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande Win Big at 2019 MTV VMAS - Full Winners List!

Sebastian Maniscalco hosted the 2019 VMAs live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, who were tied for the most nominations this year with 10 apiece, both went home with multiple awards, including Video of the Year for Swift and Artist of the Year for Grande. Lis Nas X also won big at his first VMAs with Song of the Year going to his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. See the full list of winners below!

Missy Elliott was honored with the "Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award" and performed on the VMAs main stage. Additional performers included Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.

Full list of winners below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"/Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande - Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)"/Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita"/Island Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"/Republic Records

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B - "Money"/Atlantic Records

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack - "Waves" - Keep Cool/RCA Records

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv"/Columbia Records

BEST LATIN

Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura"/Columbia Records

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - "Call You Mine" - Disruptor/Columbia Records

BEST ROCK

Panic! At The Disco - "High Hopes"/Elektra Music Group

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"/Republic Records

SONG OF SUMMER

Ariana Grande, Social House - "Boyfriend"

BEST GROUP

BTS

BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish - "bad guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Editing by Billie Eilish

BEST ART DIRECTION

Ariana Grande - "7 Rings"/Republic Records - Art Direction by John Richoux

BEST POWER ANTHEM

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign "Hot Girl Summer"

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)"/Columbia Records - Directed by Calmatic

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!"/Republic Records - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura"/ Columbia Records - Choreography by Charm La'Donna

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita"/Island Records - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

Missy Elliott





Related Articles View More TV Stories