Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande Win Big at 2019 MTV VMAS - Full Winners List!
Sebastian Maniscalco hosted the 2019 VMAs live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, who were tied for the most nominations this year with 10 apiece, both went home with multiple awards, including Video of the Year for Swift and Artist of the Year for Grande. Lis Nas X also won big at his first VMAs with Song of the Year going to his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. See the full list of winners below!
Missy Elliott was honored with the "Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award" and performed on the VMAs main stage. Additional performers included Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.
Full list of winners below:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"/Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)"/Columbia Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita"/Island Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST POP
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"/Republic Records
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B - "Money"/Atlantic Records
BEST R&B
Normani ft. 6lack - "Waves" - Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv"/Columbia Records
BEST LATIN
Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura"/Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - "Call You Mine" - Disruptor/Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
Panic! At The Disco - "High Hopes"/Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"/Republic Records
SONG OF SUMMER
Ariana Grande, Social House - "Boyfriend"
BEST GROUP
BTS
BEST EDITING
Billie Eilish - "bad guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Editing by Billie Eilish
BEST ART DIRECTION
Ariana Grande - "7 Rings"/Republic Records - Art Direction by John Richoux
BEST POWER ANTHEM
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign "Hot Girl Summer"
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)"/Columbia Records - Directed by Calmatic
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!"/Republic Records - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura"/ Columbia Records - Choreography by Charm La'Donna
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita"/Island Records - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD
Missy Elliott