Taylor Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers Join Cast of THE KISSING BOOTH 2

Newcomer Taylor Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Legends of Tomorrow, The Originals) join The Kissing Booth's Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Meganne Young, Carson White and Molly Ringwald for The Kissing Booth 2.

Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello returns for THE KISSING BOOTH sequel, based on characters from Beth Reekles' 2012 young adult book.

The film is directed by Marcello from a screenplay he wrote with Jay Arnold. Marcello also produces with Michele Weisler, Andrew Cole-Bulgin, and Edward Glauser. Komixx Entertainment Inc. is the production company.

The Kissing Booth 2 is currently in production and will be released on Netflix in 2020.





