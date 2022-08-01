Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Taylor Armstrong Joins THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17

Taylor Armstrong Joins THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17

Armstrong will be the first Housewife to swap cities, being a main cast member in one franchise and then moving to another.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 1, 2022  

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong will join THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY for the show's upcoming seventeenth season.

People has revealed that Armstrong will be the first housewife to swap cities, being a main cast member in one franchise and then moving to another.

Armstrong recently appeared in The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club on Peacock, alongside Tamra Judge, who will also be returning to Real Housewives of Orange County for the upcoming season.

RHOC's 16th season featured the return of Heather Dubrow after a five-year hiatus. Durbow joined veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. The ladies were introduced to new Housewives Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener, both of which will not be returning for the upcoming season.

Taylor Armstrong was an original cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and departed after three seasons. She now resides in Orange County with her family.

Photo by: Noam Galai/Peacock



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Karen Waldrup to Release New Single 'Just Ain't Love'
August 1, 2022

Karen Waldrup is back with new music with a heavy hitter songwriter and Grammy-award winning producer in tow. “Just Ain’t Love,” the catchy upbeat tune with distinguishing saxophone tones, written by Waldrup and Marcus Hummon. Pre-save the new single now! Plus, listen to a short preview snippet.
Linda Gail Lewis, Sister of Rock Legend Jerry Lee Lewis, Announces New Headline Tour
August 1, 2022

Lewis, who is the sister of “The Killer” himself, icon Jerry Lee Lewis, was a frequent collaborator and singing partner with Jerry Lee before going on to blaze a path of her own, releasing several solo albums as well as working with Van Morrison among many other luminaries. Accompanying Lewis on stage will be her daughter, Annie Marie Lewis.
John Summit, Porter Robinson & More Join Lights All Night Festival
August 1, 2022

The Lights All Night 2022 lineup features SVDDEN DEATH and Excision, and newcomers with a prestigious DJ set from Porter Robinson, Chicago’s very own DJ John Summit, along with prolific tech house artist Honeyluv, the founding father of future house, Tchami, Repopulate Mars head honcho, Lee Foss, and Gordo. Check out the lineup now!
VIDEO: Acorn TV Shares RECIPES FOR LOVE AND MURDER Trailer
August 1, 2022

Based on Sally Andrew’s best-selling novels “A Tannie Maria Mystery,” the ten-part series follows a newspaper recipe advice columnist, Tannie Maria (“Auntie Maria” in Afrikaans), who offers guidance and counsel and helps investigate crimes in her small town in the vibrant, beautiful region of the Karoo in South Africa. Watch the video trailer now!
Taylor Armstrong Joins THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17
August 1, 2022

Armstrong recently appeared in The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club on Peacock, alongside Tamra Judge, who will also be returning to Real Housewives of Orange County for the upcoming season.