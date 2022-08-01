Taylor Armstrong Joins THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong will join THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY for the show's upcoming seventeenth season.

People has revealed that Armstrong will be the first housewife to swap cities, being a main cast member in one franchise and then moving to another.

Armstrong recently appeared in The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club on Peacock, alongside Tamra Judge, who will also be returning to Real Housewives of Orange County for the upcoming season.

RHOC's 16th season featured the return of Heather Dubrow after a five-year hiatus. Durbow joined veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. The ladies were introduced to new Housewives Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener, both of which will not be returning for the upcoming season.

Taylor Armstrong was an original cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and departed after three seasons. She now resides in Orange County with her family.

Photo by: Noam Galai/Peacock