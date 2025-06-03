Tamar Springer's MORE THAN SANTA BABY To Make World Premiere At Dances With Films Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"More Than Santa Baby", a multi-layered story of Philip Springer's vast musical legacy and a loving tribute by his filmmaker daughter Tamar Springer, will have its World Premiere at the 28th Annual Dances with Films Festival on Monday June 23 at 4:45 pm at TCL Chinese Theater Hollywood.

It's an intimate look at the famed composer's lifelong journey from his start as a young man in 1940s Tin Pan Alley to 1970s Hollywood and through his most successful decade when he reached his 90s.

Originally composed for Eartha Kitt, "Santa Baby" became a global holiday classic, recorded by many iconic artists including Alicia Keys, Cher, Gwen Stephani, Laufey, Kelly Clarkson, Michael Buble, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and many others. Springer also wrote with award winning lyricists, including E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, Fred Ebb, Carolyn Leigh, Joan Javits, and in addition to his top hit for Eartha Kitt, he also wrote for such famed performers as Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Judy Garland, and Ann Margret, among others.

"I have long believed that my father's music beyond his worldwide classic Christmas song is much deserving of recognition," says Springer. "His story is adorned with legendary artists of the Golden Era and is one of perseverance, hope and resilience. He is still composing and he just turned 99!"

Springer calls himself "a living relic of the golden age of American song" and fondly looks back at the famed Brill Building at 49th and Broadway in New York City, where he spent the most pivotal time of his life. His greatest regret was that he never had a show produced on Broadway. But he told his daughter that his music will be his legacy to her and the world. With songs like "Heartbroken", "The Next Time", "Moonlight Gambler", "How Little it Matters, How Little We Know", "Santa Baby" and the beautiful paean to music "Did You Know the World is Beautiful?", the world will never forget the contributions he made to songwriting for over the past eight decades.

Tamar Springer is the longtime manager and archivist of the music catalogue of "Santa Baby" composer Philip Springer, her father. She is an accomplished producer, including the award-winning CD/Book "The Last Legacy of E.Y. Harburg," several CDs featuring her father's music, musical productions and a single of "Santa Baby" recorded with Eartha Kitt with her father on the piano. Tamar is a voting member of the Recording Academy. "More Than Santa Baby", a true passion project, is Tamar's first film.

The 40-minute documentary will screen at 4:45 pm on June 23, 2025 at the TCL Chinese Theater complex.

