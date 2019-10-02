Tad Quill & Doug Robinson's THIS IS NOT A DRILL Lands at ABC

Deadline reports that a new comedy from Tad Quill and Doug Robinson has been given a a script commitment at ABC. The series is called "This Is Not A Drill."

The series centers on a group of friends in Hawaii, who, when they think they're about to die in a missile attack, blow up their lives for the better. Quill penned the script.

The idea came from an event that occurred in January 2018, where a missile attack alert was erroneously issued in Hawaii via the Emergency Alert System. It created panic for more than 30 min until a message about the mistake was sent out. The alert, which claimed that there was an incoming ballistic missile threat to Hawaii and advised residents to seek shelter, ended with, "This is not a drill".

Quill is best known for his work as writer and executive producer on "A Moody Christmas." Robinson works on "The Goldbergs" and Schooled."

Read the original story on Deadline.





