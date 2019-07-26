TRUTH ABOUT MURDER WITH SUNNY HOSTIN to Premiere in October on Investigation Discovery

The View cohost and Emmy-winning Senior Legal Correspondent for ABC News, Sunny Hostin, is joining America's #1 true crime network, Investigation Discovery, with the premiere of a new series this fall, TRUTH ABOUT MURDER WITH SUNNY HOSTIN. Throughout her career, Hostin has dedicated herself to sharing people's stories on television, but this time is different. During this six-episode series, Hostin travels to the sites of America's most perplexing cases, interviewing detectives, prosecutors, coroners, and speaking with victims' families to piece together the emotions, evidence and, ultimately, truth of the case. As a former undefeated federal prosecutor, and current victims' rights advocate, she uses her expertise to connect with investigators and law enforcement and get to the heart of what exactly happened. With each case, Hostin proves that justice is only really achieved when you uncover the truth. TRUTH ABOUT MURDER WITH SUNNY HOSTIN will premiere on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10pm ET on Investigation Discovery.

"Every day I have the privilege of connecting with people from across the country, listening to their stories of triumph and tragedy," said Sunny Hostin. "In this series, Investigation Discovery has given me a tremendous opportunity to tell the real story of these crimes that have affected the communities that we live in and talk to those most impacted by these cases. I know TRUTH ABOUT MURDER will heal the wounds of those who remain and provide a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves."

"Sunny Hostin is a natural fit and a great addition to our ID family" said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. "Her resume speaks for itself: an undefeated prosecutor and a victim's right advocate, she provides a unique perspective like no one else on television, today. Sunny's own personal experience in the face of tragedy has provided her with extraordinary empathy which, in combination with her expertise and experience, enables her to shine a klieg light on the justice system, giving voice to the now voiceless."

Growing up in the South Bronx, Sunny witnessed an unspeakable crime against her own family. This incident motivated her to pursue a career in justice and advocate for those in need. Throughout her career she has been a vigorous advocate for women and children who have been victims of domestic violence. This docuseries is an extension of Hostin's drive, and passion for what is right, as she guides audiences step-by-step through how each case was solved and how justice was served. Each hour-long episode will take her around the United States as she gets to the heart of each story, first and foremost by visiting the victim's family. Hostin then embeds herself in every step of the justice process, examining the evidence with the law enforcement and forensic experts who were first assigned to the case, providing a fresh perspective. Then Hostin connects with the prosecutors and defense attorneys, in order to learn how they guided the case to its final verdict. Viewers get to travel along as she moves through the crime scene, gathers evidence, and finally to the trial, providing valuable closure for those left behind.

From a small town in Michigan to going deep in the Bayou, Hostin travels the country on a quest to re-examine homicides that have rocked communities and wounded loved ones. She delves into a case from Santa Ana, CA, where a husband returned home to find his newly pregnant wife murdered with no clues in sight. Later she goes to Portland, TX, where two best friends disappeared, victims of a kidnapping by a perpetrator with a motive no one could ever anticipate. Hostin also ventures to the small town of Galien Township, MI, speaking with residents who were thrown into turmoil when a young mother was found murdered in her own home. And in Powder Springs, GA, Hostin works to unravel the web of inconsistencies and lies that led to a woman being shot execution-style in her kitchen. With a deep understanding of the multi-tiered effort involved in bringing a perpetrator to court and finding much-needed closure for a family, Hostin empathizes with the victims' loved ones, all while highlighting the hardworking law enforcement, detectives and attorneys who helped bring the culprits to justice.

TRUTH ABOUT MURDER is executive produced by Sunny Hostin, Hilary Estey McLoughlin and Terence Noonan for Lincoln Square Productions and Mike Sheridan and Joe Venafro for First Watch Productions. For Investigation Discovery, Liz Massie is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Winona Meringolo is senior vice president of development, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Destination America, and American Heroes Channel.





