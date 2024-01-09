TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release

Get your hustle on and experience the BroZone craze all over again with Poppy, Branch, Viva, and Tiny Diamond in DreamWorks Animation's TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Sing-Along Edition available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-rayTM and DVD January 16, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Highlighting a spectacular soundtrack of original and classic songs, TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Sing-Along Edition presents over an hour of fantas-amazing bonus content, including a brand-new original short “It Takes Three,” character drawing tutorials, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes features with the cast and crew including *NSYNC's reunion for the first time in 20 years, taking audiences deeper into the magical musical adventure.

Get ready for an all-star family reunion like no other in the latest chapter of DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster musical franchise, now with a Sing-Along edition! As Poppy (Anna Kendrick) grows closer to her now boyfriend Branch (Justin Timberlake), she discovers his secret past as a member of her favorite boyband, BroZone, with his four estranged brothers.

When Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious popstars, Branch and Poppy embark on an action-packed journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. Along the way Poppy uncovers a family secret of her own, a long-lost sister named Viva (Camila Cabello). TROLLS BAND TOGETHER features the franchise's signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits that will have you singing and dancing along over and over again!

The film is directed by Walt Dohrn (Trolls franchise, Shrek franchise), co-directed by Tim Heitz (Trolls, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World) and produced by Gina Shay (Trolls franchise, Shrek franchise) and stars returning voice talent and Academy Award nominees Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Justin Timberlake (The Social Network), alongside Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (How to Train Your Dragon Franchise), Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, Emmy winner Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), Grammy winner Anderson .Paak, six-time SAG Award nominee Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), and Ron Funches (“Harley Quinn”).

The dazzling new talent lending their voices to the franchise include Grammy nominee Camila Cabello (Cinderella), Eric André (Sing 2), Emmy Award winner Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), Golden Globe nominee Troye Sivan (“The Idol”), Grammy winners Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Kid Cudi (Don't Look Up), SAG Award nominee Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”), and 12-time Emmy winner RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul's Drag Race”).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL:

  • SING-ALONG VERSION
  • IT TAKES THREE – In this original short, Poppy, Viva, and Tiny Diamond get sucked into the Hustle-verse, only to discover that it is devoid of hustle. The trio decides to sing their way out hopefully generating enough harmony to re-ignite the Hustle-verse and escape.
  • DELETED SCENES – With intro by Head of Story Colin Jack
    • WALL CLIMB - BROKEN TOOTH
    • BRIDGET GRISTLE HONEYMOON
    • CRIMP AND TINY ROMANCE
  • FUN IN THE RECORDING BOOTH
  • HI, HI, HI – Join *NSYNC in the studio as they reunite for the first time in 20 years to record an all-new song for TROLLS BAND TOGETHER.
  • BUILDING THE BAND – The band is coming back together for another volume of Trolls based fun! Meet the new characters and the cast members behind them and catch up with your returning favorites!
    • #BROPPY
    • BROZONE
    • VIVA
    • VELVET AND VENEER
    • BRIDGET AND KING GRISTLE
    • TINY DIAMOND
  • TOGETHER AGAIN – Learn the BACKSTORY behind *NSYNC's involvement in TROLLS BAND TOGETHER and how their Troll personas came to life.
  • ANIMATING TROLLS – In this BTS piece, filmmakers and crew dive deep into their animation process to show how the unique locations and textures of the film were created.
  • HOW TO DRAW – Step into the BroZone green room with story artist Wendy Sullivan and learn how to draw your own BroZone album cover featuring John Dory, Spruce, Clay, Floyd, and of course, Baby Branch! Plus, we'll learn how to draw Viva!
    • BABY BRANCH
    • JOHN DORY
    • SPRUCE
    • CLAY
    • FLOYD
    • VIVA
  • HOW TO: HUG TIME BRACELETS – Poppy and Viva LOVE their Hug Time Bracelets and now you can make your own! Follow the simple steps and let your artistic side shine with two different bracelet options that you can make for all your friends and family.
  • FEATURE COMMENTARY – with Producer Gina Shay, Co-Director Tim Heitz, Head of Story Colin Jack, Production Designer Ruben Perez Reynoso and Visual Effects Supervisor Marc J. Scott


