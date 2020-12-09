TRAIN STOP Will Screen at Myrtle Beach International Film Festival

TRAIN STOP, a short film about a romantic chance encounter in a train station, will screen at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, Saturday, December 12th, a part of Film Block 15 from 2:30 - 4:30pm at the Grand 14 Theatre at Market Common.

The romantic rendezvous film involves two busy professionals who confront their undeniable attraction - and their personal demons - during a chance encounter at a train station. Produced by Laura Hauschild, directed by Auden Bui and written by Mark Cornell, "Train Stop" stars James Babbin, who also served as Executive Producer, and Sage Porter as the two "strangers on a train." Cinematographer Matthew Halla, Composer Maria Newman and Music Director/Supervisor Scott Hosfeld complete the creative team.

"Chance encounters have become part of our culture as our lives are so fast-paced yet often lonely," says director Bui. "Mark's script captures a segment of time where anything can happen - and isn't that what we are all hoping for at some point in our increasingly lonely existence?"

Star Babbin agrees, saying "I think these days we are very interconnected through technology but somehow have lost the true, intimate connections we all crave. And we go through life seeking that magical moment with someone, we know that the possibility is there."

The film recently screened at Method Fest in Los Angeles and the Phoenix International Film Festival.

"Train Stop" will screen on Saturday, December 12th at 2:30PM in Film Block 15 at the Grand 14 at Market Common. For tickets and more information on the festival, visit http://www.myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com/tickets.html