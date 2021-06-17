TOM AND JERRY IN NEW YORK Comes to HBO Max July 1st

New York City's parks, historic libraries, spectacular museums, and iconic landmarks may never be the same as Tom and Jerry move their big chase to the Big Apple in the all-new HBO Max original series, Tom and Jerry in New York. The original animated comedy, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, is slated to debut Thursday, July 1 on HBO Max.

Everybody's favorite animated Cat & Mouse have moved to the big city, where Tom is THE RESIDENT mouser at the 5-star Royal Gate Hotel and Jerry is the up-to-no-good resident mouse. In the first batch of new episodes, Tom and Jerry invade a department store after dark, Jerry helps an elephant hiding in a museum exhibit escape Tom, and hi-flying hijinks ensue when Tom and Jerry go kiting in the park.

These and more chaotic misadventures are in store for the iconic frenemies as they continue their WILD cat and mouse chase through New York City's concrete jungle! Joining the duo are Spike the Bulldog, Butch the alley cat, and all of their fun, fuzzy friends as they explore the city's world-famous landmarks, subways and back alleys. Accompanied by a selection of original songs, the beloved characters show off their fancy, furry footwork in fun-filled action that never lets up.

Tom and Jerry in New York is executive produced by Sam Register, President Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS). Renegade's Darrell Van Citters serves as the show's director and produces alongside Renegade's Ashley Postlewaite.

