TODAY SHOW Is #1 For 15 Straight Quarters

NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for the second quarter 2019, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key A25-54 demo. TODAY has now won the key demo for 15 consecutive quarters, MAKING IT the only morning show to post that many consecutive wins. In total viewers, TODAY and GMA were separated by just 2% for the quarter.

For the week of June 24, TODAY was the number-one morning show topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 183 consecutive weeks in first place, TODAY's best demo streak in nearly seven years and a feat no other morning show has ever accomplished. Versus last year, TODAY quadrupled its demo lead over GMA (a whopping 348%) and narrowed the total viewer gap by 54%. Season-to-date, TODAY is posting its best total viewer lead over CBS in three years. TODAY also won the month of June in the demo.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

2ND QUARTER 2019

TODAY won its 15th consecutive quarter among A25-54 viewers

TODAY averaged 1.237 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +121,000 (+11%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +493,000 (+66%)

TODAY is the only morning news program to ever win at least 15 straight quarters in the key A25-54 demo

Compared to prior year, TODAY increased its demo advantage over GMA by 15%

TODAY has ranked #1 among A18-49 viewers for 26 consecutive quarters and 98 of the last 99 quarters

TODAY averaged 888,000 A18-49 viewers, topping GMA by +121,000 (+16%) and CBS by +371,000 (+72%)

No other morning news program has ever won as many consecutive quarters among A18-49

TODAY posted a higher A18-49 advantage versus GMA compared to both prior quarter (up 8%) and prior year (up 66%)

TODAY averaged 3.857 million total viewers, leading CBS by +874,000 (+29)

Versus prior quarter, TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS was up 2%

Compared to prior year, TODAY cut the total viewer gap vs. GMA by 63% while growing its lead over CBS by 19%

JUNE 2019

TODAY ranked #1 for the 46th consecutive month among A25-54 viewers

TODAY averaged 1.141 million A25-54 viewers, +92,000 (+9%) higher than GMA and +470,000 (+70%) more than CBS

TODAY is the only morning news program to ever win at least 46 months consecutively in the key demo

Versus prior year, TODAY's A25-54 lead over GMA increased by 21%

TODAY has won 51 straight months among A18-49 viewers

TODAY averaged 804,000 A18-49 viewers, leading GMA by +90,000 (+13%) and CBS by +343,000 (+74%)

No other morning news program has won 51 straight months in A18-49

Versus prior year, TODAY more than doubled its A18-49 lead over GMA (up 143%)

TODAY averaged 3.668 million total viewers, leading CBS by +868,000 (+31%)

Versus prior year, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap vs. GMA by 47% while increasing its lead over CBS by 18%

WEEK of JUNE 24-30, 2019

Program P25-54

Rtg P25-54

Imps P18-49

Rtg P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps TODAY 0.88 1,067 0.59 755 3,508 CBS THIS MORNING 0.49 597 0.32 407 2,628 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.80 964 0.51 653 3,644

TODAY averaged 1.067 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +103,000 (+11%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +470,000 (+79%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 183 consecutive weeks (best streak in over six years) and 199 of the last 200 weeks

Compared to the same week last year, TODAY quadrupled its demo lead over GMA (up 348%) and increased its lead versus CBS by 17%.

TODAY increased its demo lead over GMA by 27% week-over-week.

TODAY averaged 755,000 A18-49 viewers, +102,000 (+16%) ahead of GMA and +348,000 (+86%) higher than CBS

Compared to the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA was 11 times higher while its lead over CBS improved by 24%.

TODAY averaged 3.508 million total viewers, topping CBS by +880,000 (+33%)

TODAY reduced GMA's total viewer lead by 54% while increasing its margin over CBS by 28% compared to the same week last season.

Week-over-week, TODAY cut the total viewer gap vs. GMA by 12%.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-6/23/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is having its best total viewer lead over CBS season-to-date in three years

TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 20% vs. the same period last season (+901,000 vs. +749,000 last season)

Only 55,000 viewers separate TODAY and GMA, a margin of just 1%





