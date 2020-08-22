TNT Announces Programming For the Week Of September 7

Films include 27 Dresses, We're The Millers, and more!

TNT has announced its programming for the week of September 7.

27 DRESSES

Monday, September 7 at 11:00am ET/PT

Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Akerman. Jane is an idealistic, romantic and completely selfless woman, a perennial bridal attendant whose own happy ending is nowhere in sight. Jane has always been good at taking care of others, but not so much in looking after herself. Her entire life has been about making people happy--and she has a closet full of 27 bridesmaid dresses to prove it. One memorable evening, Jane manages to shuttle between wedding receptions in Manhattan and Brooklyn, a feat witnessed by Kevin, a newspaper reporter who realizes that a story about this wedding junkie is his ticket off the newspaper's bridal beat. Jane finds Kevin's cynicism counter to everything she holds dear--namely weddings, and the two lock horns. Further complicating Jane's once perfectly-ordered life is the arrival of younger sister Tess. Tess immediately captures the heart of Jane's boss, George. Tess enlists her always-accommodating sister to plan yet another wedding--Tess and George's--but Jane's feelings for him lead to shocking revelations--and maybe the beginning of a new life.

COUPLES RETREAT

Monday, September 7 at 1:30pm ET/PT

Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Vince Vaughn, Malin Akerman, Jon Favreau, Faizon Love. Four Midwestern couples embark on a journey to a tropical island resort. While one of the couples is there to work on their marriage, the other three set out to jet ski, spa and enjoy some fun in the sun. They soon discover that participation in the resort's COUPLES THERAPY is not optional. Suddenly, their group-rate vacation comes at a price. What follows is a hilarious look at real world problems faced by all couples.

BLENDED

Monday, September 7 at 4:00pm ET/PT

Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Nealon, Terry Crews, Wendi McLendon-Covey. After a disastrous blind date, SINGLE PARENTS Lauren and Jim agree on only one thing: they never want to see each other again. But when they each sign up separately for a fabulous family vacation with their kids, they're all stuck sharing a suite at a luxurious African safari resort for a week.

WE'RE THE MILLERS

Monday, September 7 at 6:30pm ET/PT

Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Ed Helms, Nick Offerman. A drug dealer creates a make-believe family in order to bring 1,400 pounds of marijuana into the U.S.

AEW: DYNAMITE

Wednesday, September 9, at 8:00pm ET/PT

Giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years, AEW: Dynamite offers fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches every week, along with real sports analytics.

Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

