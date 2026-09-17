TLC will present 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT finale and new episodes

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TLC has announced programming highlights for September 21 through October 4, including the finale of '90 Day: The Last Resort' and new episodes across several of its unscripted series. Ross Mathews hosts the '90 Day: The Last Resort' tell-all specials, which air as part of the network's slate over the two-week stretch.

90 Day: The Last Resort

New Episodes: Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC

Six couples who have reached relationship breaking points spend three weeks in the storybook charm of the English countryside. At the regal and romantic Thornbury Castle, the couples will attempt to rebuild trust and revive their passion. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Tell All Part 1' – Premieres Monday, September 21 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples reunite for the first time since returning from England. Patrick and Thais share a shocking relationship update, Guillermo accuses Kara of destroying their marriage, and a man who crossed romantic boundaries with Pao confronts Russ.

Season Finale: 'Tell All Part 2' – Premieres Monday, September 28 at 8pm ET/PT

Tensions rise on the explosive season finale. Russ makes a declaration about his relationship with Pao. Sarper reveals the reason for the downfall of his marriage with Shekinah. And a shocking scandal threatens Rebecca and Zied's future.

90 Day: The Last Resort Pillow Talk

New Episodes: Mondays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

'Between the Sheets: Pillow Talk Part 1' – Premieres Monday, September 21 at 10pm ET/PT

Season Finale: 'Between the Sheets: Pillow Talk Part 2' – Premieres Monday, September 28 at 10pm ET/PT

90 Day: The Last Resort Between the Sheets

New Episodes: Mondays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

Between the Sheets is a behind-the-scenes companion series of 90 Day: The Last Resort and features the cast members reacting to the previous episodes. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Between the Sheets: Tell-All Part 1' – Premieres Monday, September 21 at 10pm ET/PT

The couples reunite for the first time since returning from England. Patrick and Thais share a shocking relationship update, Guillermo accuses Kara of destroying their marriage, and a man who crossed romantic boundaries with Pao confronts Russ.

Season Finale: 'Between the Sheets: Tell-All Part 2' – Premieres Monday, September 28 at 10pm ET/PT

1000-lb Sisters

New Episodes: Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC

Tammy and Amy return as they embrace new opportunities, personal growth, and major life changes. From Tammy navigating an exciting new chapter in her relationship to Amy pursuing weight-loss goals, skin-removal surgery, and a newfound passion for songwriting, the sisters continue to push beyond their comfort zones while strengthening the bond that remains at the heart of their journey. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Another BBQ Bites the Dust' – Premieres Tuesday, September 22 at 9pm ET/PT

While the older siblings try to mend fences with the younger ones, Tammy is less forgiving. Tammy and Andrea do a double date with Amy and Brian, but Brian's misgivings about Tammy make things awkward. Amy makes a big decision about her healthy journey.

'Amy Was Afraid, She Was Petrified' – Premieres Tuesday, September 29 at 9pm ET/PT

Amy finally steps into the recording studio, but life throws her a curveball. Chris and Brittany get some answers on their first steps toward parenthood. Tammy and Andrea's relationship goes under the microscope while in therapy.

1000-lb Roomies

New Episodes: Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

Best friends and roommates Jaz and Nesha return as they navigate life's highs and lows while continuing their health journeys. As Jaz works to regain her independence and explores a promising new romance, Nesha chases fresh opportunities and confronts challenges from her past. Together, they face evolving relationships, personal breakthroughs, and unexpected milestones, proving that their friendship remains their greatest source of strength. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Step Yo Game Up' – Premieres Tuesday, September 22 at 10pm ET/PT

Facing a potential move to a nursing home, Jaz battles her fear and self-doubt in rehab. Meanwhile, Nesha's ambitious new venture sparks fresh tension with her mother.

'Waddle We Do Now?' – Premieres Tuesday, September 29 at 10pm ET/PT

Jaz faces a final test that will determine whether she can return home to her daughter or be sent to a nursing home. Meanwhile, Nesha scrambles to make her SSBBW speed dating event a success. And Brandon and Jaz take things to the next level.

ER: Caught on Camera

New Episodes: Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC

Follow first-person confessional accounts of medical emergencies from the people who survived them. (One-Hour Episodes)

New Episode – Premieres Wednesday, September 23 at 9pm ET/PT

New Episode – Premieres Wednesday, September 30 at 9pm ET/PT

Save My Skin

New Episodes: Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

Dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne diagnoses and treats patients from around the United Kingdom who have extreme skin conditions. (One-Hour Episodes)

'My Mind Is Blown Right Now' – Premieres Wednesday, September 23 at 10pm ET/PT

Dr. Emma tells 29-year-old Mel that the flaky skin condition that has plagued her since childhood has been misdiagnosed for years. Clyde has a huge lump on his head. A botched surgery in Turkey to try to remove it makes the procedure tricky for Dr. Emma.

'I Hid It From the World' – Premieres Wednesday, September 30 at 10pm ET/PT

18-year-old Thai has put his modelling career on hold due to keloids growing on both ears. And Joyce has hidden a large lump behind her ear for over 40 years, terrified it might be cancer. Now, she's ready to seek help from Dr. Emma.

90 Day Fiancé

New Episodes: Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC

90 Day Fiancé returns to chronicle the high-stakes journey of Americans and their international partners as they reunite in the U.S. under the pressure of the K-1 visa, with just 90 days to determine if their love is built to last. (Two-Hour Episodes)

Season Finale: Tell All Part 3 – Premieres Sunday, September 27 at 8pm ET/PT

On the explosive season finale, everything comes to a head. Marissa has a change of heart, Paula drops a bombshell she's kept from Thomas, Rod questions Maxwell's intentions, and Debby is left wondering whether her marriage can survive.

Double Lives of Suburban Wives

New Episodes: Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

On the surface, they're wives, mothers, and suburban neighbors, but that's only half of the story. Behind closed doors, these six St. Louis women secretly make a living creating adult content. (One-Hour Episodes)

Season Finale: New Episode – Premieres Sunday, September 27 at 10pm ET/PT

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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