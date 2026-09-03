TLC to Air New Episodes of 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT and 1000-LB SISTERS

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TLC has announced its programming schedule for September 7 through September 20, spanning new episodes of 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT, 90 DAY FIANCE, 1000-LB SISTERS, and other returning series.

90 Day: The Last Resort

New episodes air Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC. Six couples who have reached relationship breaking points spend three weeks in the storybook charm of the English countryside. At the regal and romantic Thornbury Castle, the couples will attempt to rebuild trust and revive their passion. (One-Hour Episodes)

'The Last Ditch Effort' – Premieres Monday, September 7 at 8pm ET/PT. Zied's phone secrets haunt Rebecca. Kara and Guillermo grow closer. Sumit regrets ousting his parents. Russ secretly borrowed from his parents. Sarper gets stuck in a cave tunnel.

'All Rise for Their Last Chance' – Premieres Monday, September 14 at 8pm ET/PT. After the cave, the couples face the Recommitment Ceremony.

90 Day: The Last Resort Between the Sheets

New episodes air Mondays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC. Between the Sheets is a behind-the-scenes companion series of 90 Day: The Last Resort and features the cast members reacting to the previous episodes. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Between the Sheets: The Last Ditch Effort' – Premieres Monday, September 7 at 10pm ET/PT. The cast reacts to never-before-seen footage. Russ admits he tracked Pao's car with an AirTag, and Sarper relives being stuck in the cave.

'Between the Sheets: All Rise for Their Last Chance' – Premieres Monday, September 14 at 10pm ET/PT. Thais gets emotional watching never-before-seen footage of the recommitment ceremony. Sarper's vows prove his comedy may reveal more truth about his relationship and Rebecca questions Zied's commitment.

1000-Lb Sisters

New episodes air Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC. Tammy and Amy return as they embrace new opportunities, personal growth, and major life changes. From Tammy navigating an exciting new chapter in her relationship to Amy pursuing weight-loss goals, skin-removal surgery, and a newfound passion for songwriting, the sisters continue to push beyond their comfort zones while strengthening the bond that remains at the heart of their journey. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Do You Want to Build A...Music Video?' – Premieres Tuesday, September 8 at 9pm ET/PT. Tammy meets Andrea's friends in hopes they'll have a better reaction to her engagement than her family. Amy's riding high after getting good news about her weight loss, only to get shot down by her older siblings.

'It's My Music Video and I'll Cry If I Want To' – Premieres Tuesday, September 15 at 9pm ET/PT. Tammy and Andrea take the first step toward wedding planning. Amy confronts the elder siblings about what went down on New Year's Eve. Chris and Brittany get shocking health updates.

1000-Lb Roomies

New episodes air Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC. Best friends and roommates Jaz and Nesha return as they navigate life's highs and lows while continuing their health journeys. As Jaz works to regain her independence and explores a promising new romance, Nesha chases fresh opportunities and confronts challenges from her past. Together, they face evolving relationships, personal breakthroughs, and unexpected milestones, proving that their friendship remains their greatest source of strength. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Abs-olutely Not' – Premieres Tuesday, September 8 at 10pm ET/PT. Jaz must face reality after learning that she has gained weight... but she decides to delay a painful lecture from Dr. Nouri until after her birthday party and a first date. Meanwhile, Nesha goes to a cult support group and must confront her painful past.

'Can't Run If You Can't Walk' – Premieres Tuesday, September 15 at 10pm ET/PT. Jaz goes to inpatient rehab and struggles to cope with her new reality. Nesha finally sees a therapist to work through her cult trauma and decides to plan a speed dating event. When Jaz skips one of her PT sessions, things get heated between the Roomies.

ER: Caught on Camera

New episodes air Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC. Follow first-person confessional accounts of medical emergencies from the people who survived them. (One-Hour Episodes)

'A Swiftie's Survivor Era' – Premieres Wednesday, September 9 at 9pm ET/PT. A 10-year-old Swiftie suddenly fights for her life. A couple on vacation is attacked by bees. A child inhales a dog's squeaker toy. A healthy woman collapses while working out. A young man has a skateboarding accident and wakes up without his skull.

New episode premieres Wednesday, September 16 at 9pm ET/PT.

Save My Skin

New episodes air Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC. Dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne diagnoses and treats patients from around the United Kingdom who have extreme skin conditions. (One-Hour Episodes)

Season finale 'Faces' – Premieres Wednesday, September 9 at 10pm ET/PT. Dr. Emma tackles painful and upsetting skin conditions on the face. Life-saving cancer surgery left Kristie with facial scarring. Dr. Emma must ease her anxiety around treatment. Claire feels like a catfish wearing makeup to cover dark patches on her face.

90 Day Fiancé

New episodes air Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC. 90 Day Fiancé returns to chronicle the high-stakes journey of Americans and their international partners as they reunite in the U.S. under the pressure of the K-1 visa, with just 90 days to determine if their love is built to last. (Two-Hour Episodes)

Tell All Part 1 – Premieres Sunday, September 13 at 8pm ET/PT. The couples of 90 Day Fiancé reunite in New York City to talk out the season's biggest issues. Rasit's prank on Thomas escalates into an explosive confrontation. Tension between Catie and Josh reaches a breaking point as she's left in tears.

Tell All Part 2 – Premieres Sunday, September 20 at 8pm ET/PT. On Part Two of the Tell All, the couples take the drama offstage for a chaotic night out in New York City. Edward gives Marissa an ultimatum, Catie tries to prove she's changed, and Mallorie's friend reveals a shocking secret she kept from Rasit.

Double Lives of Suburban Wives

New episodes air Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC. On the surface, they're wives, mothers, and suburban neighbors, but that's only half of the story. Behind closed doors, these six St. Louis women secretly make a living creating adult content. (One-Hour Episodes)

New episode premieres Sunday, September 13 at 10pm ET/PT.

New episode premieres Sunday, September 20 at 10pm ET/PT.

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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