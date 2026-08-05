Photos: TLC to Air New Episodes of 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT, LITTLE SINGLES

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

TLC has outlined its programming schedule for mid-August, featuring new episodes across several unscripted series including 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT, LITTLE SINGLES, BAYLEN OUT LOUD and JAY & PAMELA. The lineup also includes 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT BETWEEN THE SHEETS, a companion series in which cast members react to previous episodes. New episodes are set to air Mondays and Tuesdays in the 8pm, 9pm and 10pm ET/PT slots on TLC.







90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT

New Episodes: Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC

Six couples who have reached relationship breaking points spend three weeks in the storybook charm of the English countryside. At the regal and romantic Thornbury Castle, the couples will attempt to rebuild trust and revive their passion. (One-Hour Episodes)

'The Last Knight Standing' – Premieres Monday, August 10 at 8pm ET/PT

Pao reels after fighting Russ. Jenny struggles with Sumit's lies. Zied's demands push Rebecca to her limit, and Kara and Guillermo's date ends in disaster.

'The Last Ghosts That Remain' – Premieres Monday, August 17 at 8pm ET/PT

Russ and Pao glow after a breakthrough night. Kara and Guillermo struggle after a bad date, and Rebecca asks a medium about Zied's double life.

LITTLE SINGLES

New Episodes: Mondays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC

A group of young, single little people friends takes the vacation of a lifetime, adapting to an average-height world while balancing hookups, heartbreak, and challenges unique to their size. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Playing Dirty in the Desert' – Premieres Monday, August 10 at 9pm ET/PT

The Backyard Dwarf Games spark laughs and rivalry as JJ wrestles with her feelings for John and Jahmani. As the group's Palm Springs getaway winds down, emotions run high, secrets surface, and a late-night hot tub confession changes everything.

Season Finale - 'What Happens in Palm Springs...' – Premieres Monday, August 17 at 9pm ET/PT

The final Palm Springs party brings steamy hookups, emotional confessions, and unanswered questions. As the vacation comes to an end, JJ must decide whether to tell John how she really feels.

LITTLE SINGLES is set to reach its season finale with couples navigating relationships during a Palm Springs getaway, while BAYLEN OUT LOUD continues to follow Baylen and Colin as they approach their wedding.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...