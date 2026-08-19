Photos: BAYLEN OUT LOUD, 1000-LB SISTERS Lead TLC's Late-August Lineup

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

TLC has announced its programming lineup for August 24 through September 6, led by the season finale of BAYLEN OUT LOUD and the return of 1000-LB SISTERS, alongside new episodes of 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT and its companion series BETWEEN THE SHEETS.

Photo Credit: HBO Max

















90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT

New Episodes: Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC

Six couples who have reached relationship breaking points spend three weeks in the storybook charm of the English countryside. At the regal and romantic Thornbury Castle, the couples will attempt to rebuild trust and revive their passion. (One-Hour Episodes)

'One Last Fantasy' – Premieres Monday, August 24 at 8pm ET/PT

Rebecca shares fears of Zied leaving. Russ learns a secret from Pao's past, and Jenny and Sumit experiment with puppy play.

'Last Call at the Court' – Premieres Monday, August 31 at 8pm ET/PT

Russ and Pao share a painful breakthrough. Rebecca gives Zied a final ultimatum. Kara and Guillermo resist temptation, and Jenny and Sumit confront Sumit's parents.

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT BETWEEN THE SHEETS

New Episodes: Mondays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

Between the Sheets is a behind-the-scenes companion series of 90 Day: The Last Resort and features the cast members reacting to the previous episodes. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Between the Sheets: One Last Fantasy' – Premieres Monday, August 24 at 9pm ET/PT

The cast reacts to never-before-seen footage of kinky sex therapy.

'Between the Sheets: Last Call at the Court' – Premieres Monday, August 31 at 9pm ET/PT

The cast reacts to never-before-seen footage as Kara and Guillermo struggle to resist each other, and other couples reveal what happens in the bedroom.

BAYLEN OUT LOUD

New Episodes: Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC

As their dream wedding quickly approaches, Baylen and Colin race toward their big day, facing emotional, medical, and family challenges that test their relationship like never before. (One-Hour Episodes)

Season Finale 'Vows Out Loud' – Premieres Tuesday, August 25 at 9pm ET/PT

Baylen and Colin look forward to their forever, but as the excitement sends her tics into overdrive, Baylen fights to stay present through it all. Sammie faces her fears and Baylen and Allen debut their father-daughter dance.

1000-LB ROOMIES

New Episodes: Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

Best friends and roommates Jaz and Nesha return as they navigate life's highs and lows while continuing their health journeys. As Jaz works to regain her independence and explores a promising new romance, Nesha chases fresh opportunities and confronts challenges from her past. Together, they face evolving relationships, personal breakthroughs, and unexpected milestones, proving that their friendship remains their greatest source of strength. (One-Hour Episodes)

Season Premiere 'Mission Slim-possible' – Premieres Tuesday, August 25 at 10pm ET/PT

Since her weight loss surgery last year, Jaz has become bedbound, and it's become a sore point between her and Nesha. Tensions flare as Nesha tries to figure out how to make money and Jaz dreads getting a lecture at her upcoming doctor's appointment.

'Weighing In on Love' – Premieres Tuesday, September 1 at 10pm ET/PT

Jaz considers opening herself up to love but worries her being bedbound will scare men away. Nesha is shaken by a surprise call from a former cult member who wants to meet up. Jaz goes to an equine hospital to get weighed.

1000-LB SISTERS

New Episodes: Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC

Tammy and Amy return as they embrace new opportunities, personal growth, and major life changes. From Tammy navigating an exciting new chapter in her relationship to Amy pursuing weight-loss goals, skin-removal surgery, and a newfound passion for songwriting, the sisters continue to push beyond their comfort zones while strengthening the bond that remains at the heart of their journey. (One-Hour Episodes)

Season Premiere – 'Play That Funky Music, AI' – Premieres Tuesday, September 1 at 9pm ET/PT

Tammy and Amy attempt to renew their sister bond. The family has strong opinions about Amy's new hobby. Andrea makes a drastic decision about her relationship with Tammy. Chris is making gains in and out of the gym.

ER: CAUGHT ON CAMERA

New Episodes: Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on TLC

Follow first-person confessional accounts of medical emergencies from the people who survived them. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Like, Subscribe and Survive' – Premieres Wednesday, August 26 at 9pm ET/PT

Chan's medical mystery could take her eyesight. Erin and Jack are college sweethearts whose love is tested by a life-changing accident. Rider discovers something has crawled inside his ear. While in labor, Nicole mysteriously codes on the delivery table.

New Episode – Premieres Wednesday, September 2 at 9pm ET/PT

SAVE MY SKIN

New Episodes: Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

Dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne diagnoses and treats patients from around the United Kingdom who have extreme skin conditions. (One-Hour Episodes)

'It Smells Like Rotten Food' – Premieres Wednesday, August 26 at 10pm ET/PT

Mitchell needs Dr Emma's help with the painful, stinky cysts on his head. Teenager Poppy was devastated to be told her eczema looks like she's had acid thrown in her face. And Julie's lump is so greasy and slippery that Dr Emma struggles to remove it.

'Get It Out' – Premieres Wednesday, September 2 at 10pm ET/PT

Dr Emma must intervene urgently before Sue's painful, swollen legs become potentially life-threatening. Fun-loving Kelly's confidence has been shattered by the cyst on her jawline. When Dr Emma removes it, she finds something surprising.

90 DAY FIANCE

New Episodes: Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC

90 Day Fiancé returns to chronicle the high‑stakes journey of Americans and their international partners as they reunite in the U.S. under the pressure of the K‑1 visa, with just 90 days to determine if their love is built to last. (Two-Hour Episodes)

'Are We Really Doing This?' – Premieres Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET/PT

Mallorie has a difficult conversation with her mom. Marissa breaks down on her wedding day. Ashia worries that Rod will be a no-show. Paula grapples with a game time decision. Mido has a wedding surprise for Debby. Catie and Josh question the future.

New Episode – Premieres Sunday, September 6 at 8pm ET/PT

DOUBLE LIVES OF SUBURBAN WIVES

New Episodes: Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC

On the surface, they're wives, mothers, and suburban neighbors, but that's only half of the story. Behind closed doors, these six St. Louis women secretly make a living creating adult content. (One-Hour Episodes)

'Now You See Me' – Premieres Sunday, August 30 at 10pm ET/PT

Megan confronts Bri about how she was outed, putting their friendship on the line. Heather's fears about exposure hit close to home. Emily gets cornered by a suspicious Aunt Kim, and Macy and Jim struggle to keep their secret under wraps.

New Episode – Premieres Sunday, September 6 at 10pm ET/PT



Photo Credit: HBO Max

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...