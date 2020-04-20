TLC Set To Premiere New Late Night Series FIND LOVE LIVE

America has grown accustomed to swiping left and swiping right, but what if you had the chance to find your soul mate while you are live on TV? On Sunday, May 10, TLC debuts a bold new entrant to its late-night lineup with FIND LOVE LIVE, an innovative new series that seeks to help singles find their future partner from the comfort and safety of their couch. The series airs live at 11pm ET/PT for three consecutive Sunday's through May 24th.

Viewers can expect the unexpected with this unprecedented -- and unpredictable -- new series. America is invited to call in and log on immediately to try to win the hearts of the featured single onscreen, or weigh in and cheer on via social media, and get a peek inside the virtual first encounters of the resulting pairs.

"The runaway success of relationship programming like the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise proves that the eternal story of love, of finding "the one," continues to captivate viewers. Even in the days of social distancing, people want to make a meaningful connection and, hopefully, end up sharing their lives with that special someone," said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC. "And with the country staying home, what better way to celebrate love and togetherness, than helping singles find their match virtually and for the rest of us to root for them in the process."

Originally scheduled to premiere earlier this month by utilizing a traditional full production crew, FIND LOVE LIVE will now air as a remote production. Hosted by Sukanya Krishnan (FOX5NY), the production of the show will follow strict social distancing guidelines. All dates will be virtual. TLC is dedicated to help our viewers to stay informed, stay safe and stay connected. We have partnered not only with No Kid Hungry but Love Is Louder so that people can stay both physically but mentally safe. Visit tlc.com/givealittle for resources.

During each episode of FIND LOVE LIVE, one pre-selected "singleton" will be given the opportunity to "interview" and flirt with three potential suitors live, via video, all in the hopes of finding Mr. or Ms. Right. America will also chime in via Twitter and play the role of matchmaker; viewers will be encouraged to cast their votes in real time on who they think should be selected for the virtual date using hashtags for their favorite match. Host Sukanya will serve as part referee and part cupid throughout the process before the singleton makes their decision. Once the choice is made, the couple will embark on their first virtual meet up, to be shared with viewers in the following week's episode. Love is loud, love is crazy and just maybe, love can be found with a little help from America, the internet and live TV!

Those looking for love can visit http://www.findlovelive.com and sign up for a chance to be selected for the show.Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for the latest on FIND LOVE LIVE. Join the conversation using #findlovelive. FIND LOVE LIVE is produced by Discovery Studios for TLC.





