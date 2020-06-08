TLC Announces New 90 DAY FIANCE Series, B90 STRIKES BACK!

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days better get ready: Monday nights are going into overtime! TLC is delighted to share the latest installment of the Pop culture phenomenon when B90 STRIKES BACK! debuts on Monday, June 22, at 8pm ET/PT. Clap-backs, side eye and some serious explaining ensues when this brand new, late-night "social commentary" series takes flight.

"It's always a PARTY ON social media during 90 Day franchise premieres with burning questions, plenty of shade thrown and the funniest GIFs we've ever seen," said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC. "Our BEFORE THE 90 DAYS couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity! We can't wait for the party to continue on Monday nights."

With its raw, irreverent style, B90 STRIKES BACK! will give devotees of the series something more to shout about. The couples will finally address the online commentary for each respective episode in the same air order, as well as the opinions of the PILLOW TALK cast by watching clips, reacting to what the pillow talkers are saying and striking back at burning tweets for the most recent BEFORE THE 90 DAYS and PILLOW TALK seasons. Fans can look forward to commentary on some of the most outrageous moments addressed by their favorite cast members directly, all self-shot from their homes.

The couples appearing in B90 STRIKES BACK! are:

Stephanie, 29 (Yonkers, NY) & Erika, 24 (Australia)

Ed, 54 (San Diego, Calif.) & Rosemarie, 23 (Philippines)

Avery, 32 (Seattle, Wash.) & Ash, 38 (Australia)

David, 60 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Yolanda, 51 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Darcey, 45 (Middletown, Conn.) and Tom, 39 (United Kingdom)

Consistently breaking all prior records, BEFORE THE 90 DAYS is the highest rated season-to-date of the 90 Day franchise, averaging a 3.66 among W25-54 (up 25% from prior season). YTD, TLC is the #1 network for women (18-34/18-49/25-54) in prime, and not including sports and news BEFORE THE 90 DAYS is the #1 cable program among W25-54 in 2020.

Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on B90 STRIKES BACK!. Join the conversation using #90DayFiance and catch up on the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app.

B90 STRIKES BACK! is produced by Industrial Media's Sharp Entertainment for TLC.

