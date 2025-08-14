THUNDERBOLTS* Coming to Disney+ This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thunderbolts*, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning August 27. This follows the movie's digital debut in July and its theatrical release in May.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes with Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission. Forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts, will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce. Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts,* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.