THUNDER ROAD Production Underway on AMC's NASCAR Drama
The John Fusco-created series stars an ensemble cast and follows the fictional Whitlock family's racing legacy in Georgia.
AMC Global Media announced that production has shifted into 'drive' throughout the streets of Georgia on the highly anticipated new drama series, THUNDER ROAD, which is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2027.
Created by the lauded John Fusco (Young Guns, The Highwaymen) and led by showrunner and executive producer Taylor Elmore (Justified, Tulsa King), the scripted drama features an impressive ensemble cast with the award-winning Dennis Quaid at the helm. Joining Quaid as series regulars are Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Maggie Grace (Taken, Fear the Walking Dead), Matt Barr (Hatfields & McCoys, Blood & Treasure), West Duchovny (Saint X, Painkiller), Shane McRae (Silo, Sneaky Pete) and Jake Manley (Do Not Enter, My Life with the Walter Boys).
Centered on family dynamics, fierce rivalries and the untold stories behind one of America's most iconic sports, THUNDER ROAD follows the multigenerational saga of the fictional Whitlock family, whose legacy in stock car racing is as deep as the family's ties to the Southern hill country roots that shaped them.
Quaid stars as Duane Whitlock, Stokes as Ronnie Whitlock, Grace as Laney Whitlock, Barr as Calvin Whitlock, Duchovny as Cassie Whitlock, McRae as Scooter Jakes and Manley as Zak Farley. Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy), James Wolk (Mad Men, The Crazy Ones), Mackenzie Porter (9-1-1: Nashville), Aspen Kennedy (The Forge, A Day to Die), musician Devon Allman, Josh Macqueen (Motorheads, Surviving Summer), Sandra Ellis Lafferty (The Hunger Games, Walk the Line) and Haley Dillon (Blue Ridge: The Series) join the cast in recurring and guest star roles.
THUNDER ROAD is created and executive produced by Fusco with Elmore serving as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Cliff Roberts (Untamed) with Syndicate Entertainment, Mark L. Smith (Untamed, The Revenant, American Primeval), and Tim Clark and John Dahl (The Last Dance) from NASCAR Studios, with Gladys Cheng as producer.
THUNDER ROAD is an AMC Studios production, with AMC Global Media holding the worldwide rights to the series.
Photo Credit: Curtis
Photo Credit: Curtis
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