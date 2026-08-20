OUTER BANKS Season 5 Now Streaming on Netflix as Series Concludes

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The fifth and final season of Netflix's OUTER BANKS is now streaming, bringing the series to a close.

In tandem with the season's release, Outer Banks: The Official Podcast launched globally on Netflix on August 20. Full video episodes are available on Netflix, with audio-only episodes available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available.

The six-episode companion podcast celebrates the fifth and final season of Outer Banks. Hosted by longtime OBX fan and podcaster Ria Ciuffo (Chicks in the Office), the series dives into the cast, characters, and the cultural phenomenon that has captivated audiences for years.

The first five episodes are one-on-one interviews with each core 'Pogue' cast member — Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara Carrera), Jonathan Daviss (Pope Heyward) and Carlacia Grant (Cleo Anderson) — revisiting their characters' journeys, key storylines and their experiences on the show. The finale features reunions between Chase & Jonathan and Madelyn, Madison & Carlacia, with each group reflecting on five seasons of making the series.

About Outer Banks Season 5

Season 5 finds the Pogues at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they've lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats. With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good. Their mission is now a desperate race to reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they've been chasing since the beginning. It's the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time.

Series Credits

Release Date: August 20, 2026

Format: 10 x 1-hour episodes

Creators/EPs/Writers: Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke

Cast / Characters: Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Austin North (Topper), Fiona Palomo (Sofia), J. Anthony Crane (Chandler Groff) and Cullen Moss (Shoupe).

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