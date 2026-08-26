OUTER BANKS Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories, Talks Co-Star Friendships

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Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Drew Starkey sat down on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about their Netflix series Outer Banks, offering a look at the bond the three actors have built while working on the show together.

The conversation centered on the trio's real-life friendships with their co-stars, with the actors sharing anecdotes about what it has been like to work alongside one another over the course of the series. Their rapport carried through the appearance, giving the studio audience a sense of the dynamic between the three performers off camera.

Much of the segment was devoted to behind-the-scenes stories from filming Outer Banks, with Stokes, Cline and Starkey recounting moments from production that shaped their experience making the show. The stories gave viewers insight into the day-to-day work of putting the series together beyond what appears on screen.

The appearance leaned on the cast's easy chemistry, with the three actors playing off each other throughout the discussion as they walked Fallon and the audience through their memories from the set.

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