OUTER BANKS: How Pogue Life Became a Global Fandom Phenomenon

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Netflix has released a data-driven look back at how OUTER BANKS grew from a 2020 series premiere into a global fandom phenomenon, tracking the treasure-hunting drama's run across five seasons and three continents.

Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, and Carlacia Grant, OUTER BANKS follows a tight-knit group of teens, known as 'The Pogues,' whose search for buried treasure spirals into a high-stakes adventure across the Carolina coast.

Season 5 debuted at #1 in the Netflix Global Top 10 and in the top 10 across 74 countries, marking the franchise's 4th consecutive #1 series debut, with Seasons 2 through 4 each claiming the top spot in their launch week. Since Season 1 launched in April 2020, the series has reached over 400M global views and landed in the Global Top 10 in 20 different weeks across its first four seasons.

'Outer Banks has been a nine-year ride for us, starting with a little idea about four friends on a barrier island, and turning into a surprise global hit. We've honestly been amazed by the continued reach and impact of the series, and are deeply gratified by the dedication of the fans. This show has always been about chasing something bigger than yourself – about camaraderie and friendship and going out into the unknown – and seeing those themes ripple out into the world is the real reward for us. We're deeply indebted to Netflix for being a partner at every step of the way, for our dedicated Carolina crew, and for the massive global fandom that keeps coming back to revisit these characters and this story. P4L!,' said creators/executive producers/writers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke.

Added Nne Ebong, Netflix VP of Studio Scripted Series, 'Outer Banks was never only about the treasure — it was about a group of friends finding themselves. It's the story Netflix always wanted to tell, for the fans who grew up with the show and those revisiting their own teenage years alongside them. Over five seasons, 'The Pogues' became part of pop culture — from the fashion to the songs that topped the charts to the tourists who drove to South Carolina to stand where they filmed. We're incredibly proud of what Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke built with this cast and crew, and we hope this final season sends them off the way they deserve: together, one last time.'

The Outer Banks: Paradise on Earth in South Carolina

Across all five seasons and 50 episodes, OUTER BANKS employed over 1,700 cast and crew and 4,500 extras and daily hires. The series was shot primarily in 15 cities and towns across South Carolina, with additional locations including North Carolina, Barbados, Morocco and Croatia. Filming for all five seasons took place over 470 days in South Carolina alone, featuring key local stops like the seafood restaurant The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene in Mount Pleasant, the Hunting Island Lighthouse Lowndes Grove in downtown Charleston and Pitt Street Pharmacy.

'Ever since Outer Banks premiered, it's been an absolute whirlwind,' said Brandi Sherbert, Owner of Pitt Street Pharmacy. 'Between tourists from around the globe, tour groups, and even locals, we receive hundreds of extra visitors every single week — fans lining up for our famous fountain soda and wondering exactly what John B or JJ ate while hanging out, snapping pictures outside, some even driving hours just to see where that wild JJ window-smashing scene was filmed. Being part of the show has been an exciting experience, but the resulting surge in business is something we never could have imagined.'

Stickers were a signature part of OUTER BANKS' visual world, and local vendors in Charleston like Zen Grafix and Black Octopus Mercantile brought that texture to life season after season, with their designs turning up on park benches, surfboards and telephone poles.

A custom mural thanking Charleston was unveiled this year. To celebrate Season 4, Netflix brought the Pogues home for the city's first-ever OUTER BANKS premiere and fan event at the Charleston Music Hall with over 1,000 fans, the full cast, and creators, followed by an after-party at The Royal American. A press junket was also held at Tannyhill House (Lowndes Grove), bringing national and local press to the venue for interviews with the cast.

Pogues 4 Life

OUTER BANKS had fans trading their screens for real-life treasure hunts through the Carolinas. Traffic to the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau spiked 61% when the show premiered, and after Season 4, 'Charleston holidays' searches jumped 319%. Searches for 'Outer Banks vacation homes' surged 10,547%.

'Outer Banks has had a tremendously positive impact on North Charleston. Filming at Riverfront Park and its venues brought the cast and crew to our community, and we saw 'set-jetters' visiting nearly every day,' said Amy Heath, Director of Tourism for the City of North Charleston. 'The cast and crew were wonderful to work with, and we are proud of the tourism exposure and lasting impact the show has brought to North Charleston.'

OUTER BANKS hasn't just been a Gen Z pandemic-era hit; it has functioned as a genuine hit-making machine, with music serving as the series' beating heart. Alt-J's decade-old 'Left Hand Free' became the Pogues' anthem, hitting #1 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Songs chart following the series debut and turning into a viral TikTok sound. In August 2021, OUTER BANKS needle drops claimed three of the top five spots on Billboard's Top TV Songs chart in a single month: Celeste's 'Strange' at #1 with 8.8M US on-demand streams, alongside Dr. Dog's 'Where'd All the Time Go' and The xx's 'Intro.'

The music of OUTER BANKS resonated with fans enough to inspire two Poguelandia events, in 2023 and 2024. These immersive music and fan experiences drew thousands of fans and featured live performances from alt-J, GloRilla, Jungle, Khalid, Chase B, Elley Duhé, Lil Baby, Remi Wolf, Surf Mesa, The Nude Party and special appearances from the cast.

OUTER BANKS ignited a devoted, multigenerational fandom, sparking the 'Pogue Life' fashion trend and inspiring official collaborations including ASOS Reclaimed Vintage, BYRD, American Eagle and PacSun.

The Final Farewell

To mark the fifth and final season, the Pogues celebrated the OUTER BANKS Season 5 premiere all week long. Festivities kicked off August 13 with Netflix's End of Summer Bash, a red carpet celebration of Netflix's coming-of-age storytelling, where the OUTER BANKS cast joined stars from across Netflix's YA slate. The celebration continued August 15 with 'Pogues for Life: A Fan Farewell Event,' the show's official Los Angeles send-off, featuring the inaugural Pogue Awards, a cast fireside chat, and an advance screening of the Season 5 premiere, livestreamed globally.

Netflix has positioned itself as a home for Young Adult storytelling across generations. YA titles have driven over 10.4B global views on Netflix since 2023, with franchises including Stranger Things 4 and Stranger Things 5, and Wednesday, described as the #1 most popular English-language series of all time. Other titles cited include Ginny & Georgia, XO, Kitty, My Life With the Walter Boys, On My Block, Never Have I Ever, The Kissing Booth, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Roommates, with upcoming series including The Sticks, The Body, Poser, Crew Girl, Minimum Wage and A Different World, and films Don't Say Good Luck and Best of the Best. International titles cited include Heartstopper Forever (UK), All of Us Are Dead (Korea), Blood & Water (South Africa), Young Royals (Nordics) and Elite (Spain).

Season 5 of OUTER BANKS is now streaming on Netflix, with past seasons also available to stream.

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