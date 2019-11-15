THIS IS US Original Score Soundtrack Available Today

The original score for NBC's Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning drama,"This Is Us," is available starting today on Hollywood Records. The score features noteworthy cues from the second and third seasons of "This Is Us," and was composed by Siddhartha Khosla, the Emmy-nominated composer whose music has been the driving force behind some of "This Is Us'" most emotional scenes. Khosla also writes original songs for the series. Most recently, Khosla co-wrote the chart-topping hit song "Memorized," which Blake Stadnik's character sang in the premiere episode of Season 4, in a show-stopping music-driven moment.

Said Siddhartha Khosla: "Writing the music on this show has been a labor of love for me, inspired by the heart and soul of my friend Dan Fogelman. Fans have been reaching out to me about that piece of music that played when Rebecca drives across the bridge in "The Car," or the music when the Big Three find Nicky in his trailer, or when Randall and Beth are on the rocks, or Jack's Vietnam themes. Well it's all here, finally, for our amazing fans to enjoy."

The "This Is Us" Original Score Soundtrack features the following song cues (along with corresponding episode names), and was composed and produced by Siddhartha Khosla:

1. The Car Theme (The Car, The Beginning Is The End Is The Beginning)

2. A Vietnam Story (Sometimes)

3. Robinson (Vietnam)

4. Ahead and Behind (Six Thanksgivings)

5. Philly (Six Thanksgivings)

6. Journey of Beth (Our Little Island Girl)

7. Message Received (Songbird Road: Part One)

8. The Boat Explodes (Songbird Road: Part One)

9. Nicky's Pain (Songbird Road: Part One)

10.Nicky's Trailer (Songbird Road: Part One)

11.Just Missed Her (Nine Bucks)

12.Katoby (The Wedding)

13.Goodnight Moon (This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life)

14.What A Force You Will Be (The Last Seven Weeks)

15.Randall Calls (R & B)

16.R&B (R & B)

"THIS IS US," was created by Dan Fogelman, is produced by 20thCentury FOX Television, and airs Tuesdays at 9:00PM on NBC. The award-winning show chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids (the big three), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

"THIS IS US" and its cast have won many top awards, including two SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and Emmy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Awards for Sterling K. Brown for Best Actor in a Drama Series and three AFI Awards for Program of the Year.

Siddhartha Khosla is an Emmy-nominated film and television composer, singer/songwriter, and producer of the critically acclaimed band, Goldspot.

In 2019, Khosla received an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Music Composition For a Series" for his work on "Songbird Road: Part One," from NBC's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning drama series, "This Is Us," starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. This nomination gives Khosla the distinction of being the first South Asian person to be nominated in the Primetime Emmys score categories.

Khosla's Indian-born parents came to the U.S. in the mid-seventies to make the American dream their own. With only eight dollars upon arrival, they were forced to take night jobs while they completed graduate school during the day. They had no choice but to send their toddler son back to India, where Khosla was raised by his grandparents. During this time, when international phone calls were prohibitively expensive, music became central to Khosla's life as he listened to his mother sing to him on cassette tapes she mailed from America. Khosla's song "Evergreen Cassette"is about this very experience, and was featured in the first season of "This Is Us." Khosla's childhood experiences and musical roots inform his scores and songs to convey a sound that is both engaging and unique.

Khosla also scores the critically acclaimed Hulu limited series, "Looking for Alaska" and Marvel's "Runaways" on Hulu.





Related Articles View More TV Stories